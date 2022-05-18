HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans discuss Premier League dream ending in cruel fashion at Huddersfield

The Hatters fans at Huddersfield

Luton’s ambitions of reaching the Premier League were ended on Monday following a harsh 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield Town in the play-off semi-final second leg.

Jordan Rhodes’ late goal took the Terriers through 2-1 on aggregate, after the Hatters couldn’t take their opportunities during both ties.

Reacting to the loss, following what had been a terrific season, Harry Rogers, season ticket holder in the Oak Road, said: "Before a ball was kicked this season, like many of us, I had no expectation of making the play-offs.

"The fact we managed to do this, on the second smallest budget is some feat, and something to be really proud of.

"My gut feeling going into the two legs with Huddersfield was that we wouldn’t make it to Wembley, they obviously finished third for a reason but I wanted to be proved wrong… and I so nearly was.

"Maybe I’m biased but I think we were the better side over the two legs.

"We gave it absolutely everything, leaving it all out on the pitch which as a fan, is all you can ask.

"When comparing to other play-off losses, the Hatters were further down the footballing pyramid with a huge expectation on our shoulders to get back up the leagues as soon as possible, so this time, it felt very different.

"Anyway, there is two Watford derby days to look forward too now and with a fully fit squad, who knows what could happen come the end of next season.

"Was I gutted? Yes, but in the words of the great John Still, we’re never to high and never too low.

"We’re all proud of Nathan and the boys.”

Reacting to the defeat on social media, @KEZMO64: said: “At the beginning of the season I would have taken a top half finish, to make the play offs is outstanding.

"To do this is an amazing effort by all involved, players and all the staff behind the scenes. Hats off to you all.

"Always a hatter. Here's to next season.”

@SiintheYate: “Best side lost. Gutting. But what a season all the same.”

@MartinEcott1: ”Gutted but what a performance tonight and all season.

"Ironically, the best team on the day lost. However full of optimism for next season.”

@lilmissmorfett: “Oh well, our playoff record continues, but we have still had the most phenomenal season. Couldn't be prouder of @LutonTownFC.”

@andyhawkington: “We've had a cracking season and unlucky to have lost. That's football, we move on.”

@prishungry: “Better side over 2 games, in play offs it comes down to fine margins & we were on the wrong end of it last night.

"It's unbelievable to think I could be this disappointed about not getting to the final.

"Recruit well in the summer and we'll improve again. So proud of the club.”

@NytroLTFC: “Gutted. Best side lost. Finishing just wasn't on our side. But immensely proud.

"Unbelievable season. Lads gave absolutely everything and more. Couldn't have asked for anything else.”

@kellyroofing1: “It was pretty desperate stuff that we even had to put Adeybayo on the bench when he’s not fit to play. Shows the lack of depth.

"Great effort though from us fans and our great team. COYH.”

@dave_trill82: “Although gutted we lost I'm really glad we went out & played the way we did.

"Watching on TV you'd have thought we were the home team with noise coming from our fans! Proud to be a Hatter!!”

@mikedoney: “Mixed emotions for me my son asked why I wasn’t angry and I had to explain that to learn how to win well you sometimes have to lose.”

"Hard for me to do as we deserved to win last night!

"Great effort just lacked that cutting edge.”

@petehatter: “We just need to bring in that little bit of class and quality to go with the high energy players we currently have.

"Defensively we are sound in my opinion.

"Just that extra quality going forward.”

On the Luton News Facebook page, Paul Barnard said: “How we got there is amazing, how we performed when we got there was more so.

"We’ve won a lot of games by nicking one this season, unfortunately it happened against us in the semi’s.

"Naismith and Ali Campbell (he’s my one in ten) were inspired signings.

"My Luton flag flies outside my house and will for the foreseeable.

"I’ve watched Luton since the early 70’s and there aren’t many more prouder moments than those I feel as a Town fan at this moment.

"Gonna be hard to achieve these heights again next year but I’m looking forward to that challenge.”

Mark Goodhew added: “The squad did well, but we need strength up front.

"Relying on Adebayo so much cost us once he was out injured.