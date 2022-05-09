HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans discuss Town reaching the play-offs, Harry Cornick's quick thinking and on-loan Hull keeper cancelling his honeymoon

Luton confirmed their place in the Championship play-offs on Saturday courtesy of a 1-0 win over lowly Reading.

Harry Cornick’s wonderfully innovative finish just before half time proved the difference, the Town attacker hiding behind goalkeeper Orjan Nyland and then taking the ball off him once he dropped it to score the only goal.

Reacting to the quick thinking from the match-winner on Twitter, @plaice_de wrote: “God bless you @CornickH.

"You absolutely wonderful man.”

@Saqqara: “I'd love to know where Cornick got the idea for doing that it was pure genius.”

@Truemana3388: “It's them orange shirts blending in with the background - so difficult to spot.

"Look on the bright side - the royalties from DVDs, David Walliams and he's just launched the next Specsavers advert.”

Luton's fans in full voice during the 1-0 win over Reading

@StephenWhiting1: "We are dignified enough to accept gifts gratefully in the manner in which they were intended. Thank you.”

On the game itself, @Pete_LTFC: “Thought we were solid throughout, but missed the legs of Campbell when he went off.

"Back 3 were awesome throughout. Fingers crossed we get Elijah / Fred or both back for the playoffs.

"Full strength, we are gonna be a handful for anyone.”

@DynamoKevCOYH: “V unlikely, but pressure does weird things to good sides.

"Huddersfield will be thinking they ought to go up after finishing 3rd and Forest/Blades will see themselves favourites who rightly or wrongly "ought" to go up.

"Zero pressure on us, but look tired.”@djballltfc75: “Unbelievable Jeff,and Huddersfield are the only team in the playoffs I can see us beating over 2 leg's tbh.

"Then let's have it right Wembley anything could happen‍. #COYH #WALT #LTFC.”

@mikedoney: “Solid yesterday miss Elijah up top, think he would score that early Jerome chance personally as it was like Cov away.

"Sonny was excellent, defence had better shape Kal way better there.

"Midfield lively with Clark back too.

"If one of two others recover we could be a handful.”

@sjdhatters: “God we look tired.

"Brilliant to keep a clean sheet yesterday but the energy is missing.

"Fear the Play Offs maybe just that step too far unless we can get some players back.

"BUT this team has not ceased to amaze so obviously hope I'm totally wrong!”

@markpower65: “Congratulations to the management and team what a story from the biggest points deduction in history to the play offs."

@hotshothamish77: “A fabulous achievement from the whole club. Let’s go get that prize.”

@lolinwood: “Well done to everyone at Luton Town Football Club.

"Huge achievement and a moment to be proud of.”

@LtfcMatt: “What are achievement. So proud of the club, fans, board and players for getting over the line.

"Whatever happens now I'm very proud.”

@crabmanscoop: “Amazing job by everyone at the club.

"Super proud of this team, win or lose, we achieved something amazing.”

@NumanoiDeals: “So far so good.

“Nathan Jones now has a big task in telling his squad that they have won nothing yet

“The sign of a great manager is to keep his team hungry

“Making the playoffs is good, but winning the playoffs is the main event, and what it is all about now.”

With boss Jones revealing Hull keeper Matt Ingram has cancelled his honeymoon to be available for the play-offs, @Atexo02 said: “At the end of the day you have to rate it.

“Absolutely fair play to him.”

@LTFC_Dave: “We're starting a crowdfunder for his honeymoon if we get promoted right?”

@ltfckieren: “Told you he’d write his name in Luton Town folklore…”

@craigboyton1: “Have so much more respect for Ingram.