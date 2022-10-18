HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans elated to finally beat rivals QPR as Bradley, Lansbury and Lockyer earn high praise

Luton fans celebrate during their 3-1 win over QPR on Saturday

Luton ended their long overdue wait for a victory over QPR on Saturday, beating their West London opponents 3-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring in the first half, before Cameron Jerome came off the bench to be awarded with the second goal.

A late Ethan Horvath own goal saw the nerves start to jangle, but Luke Freeman then found the net from close range to complete the scoring.

Reacting to the victory on social media, @andyhawkington tweeted: Hungry is exactly how I described Cam when he came on at the weekend.

“At his age, he chased absolutely everything. Superb professional.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Lansbury immense.”

@GrazVegas80: “Great team performance on Saturday, if pressed I'd have given MOM to Clark.

“Lockyer has stepped up to a different level from last season - quality, composure and consistency.

“Potts has been yet another example of how much better a judge of a player Jones is than the fans!”

@adam_cumberland: “Can’t forget Potts. He was superb as well.

"Took one to the face too.

"If I’m honest I’m surprised that Bradley got motm as I thought both Potts and Lockyer were better at the back

@billymulley11: “Happy to say that Potts has proven me completely wrong.

“A menace in the air, reads the game very well and is comfortable when bringing the ball forward.

"He’s ticking a lot of boxes right now!”

@strepsiadesonce: “Tremendous all round team performance.”

@Callum__1885: “Lockyer is unreal every game.”

@Richbow79: “Lansbury being back and our upturn in form are not a coincidence.

@MacbethSeath: “The cross field ping by Lansbury was up there with one of the cleanest strikes of a football I've ever seen.

"Unreal, tackle was exceptional too.”

@Banananey: “Some absolutely ridiculous tackles!

"Most teams they'd have just banged that into the back of the net.”

@ipa_drinker: “I dragged myself out of bed for the second half.

"QPR seemed to play some fancy stuff that mostly got them nowhere.

"We looked solid and Cornick gave them troubles.

"But I was barely awake so my opinion counts for nought.”

@mikedoney: “Luton when pressing are a dream to watch.

“The front two clicking nicely.

"Had some nerves when both went off as both give us height in a defensive moment but what a win!

“By the way until he went off Lansbury was excellent pure class that boy.”

@SiintheYate: “Clark and Campbell are probably the two names first onto the teamsheet.

"Great to see Adebayo putting his barren spell to bed.

"Lansbury adds a sense of calm and composure.

"The only slight disappointment from today was that I thought our set pieces left a bit to be desired.”

@ben_combes: “Finally! A statement win. Well done team.

"Building into this season nicely. #COYH

@Fuzztone: “Yes at last the curse is broken - onwards and upwards.”

Town skipper Sonny Bradley was named as the man of the match on the day, as @weejilou said: “Delighted for you @SonnyBradley91.”

@oliward_: “Solid game from Sonny, love to see it.”

@SellarsStacey: “Well done Sonny.”

@JasonLTFC: “Brilliant again and no coincidence we’re more organised with him in the side.”

@GrantTheHatter: “Well deserved MOM, skipper was superb today.”

@WhitehornAndy: “Inspirat ional performance well done skip.”

With visiting boss Michael Beale praising the Hatters for their display on the day, his comments were praised by the Town faithful too, as @brennans12 tweeted: “Very refreshing to hear a manager speak like this after a defeat, fair play.”

@SelkirkIan: “Watched his interview, came across very well.”

@Mikey_Hatter: “Finally an opposition manager that has mutual respect and knows a good strong team when he sees one. Respect.”

@andygill76: “Ridiculous from Beale. No place in football for a manager with that sensible talk!”

@callumLtfc: “Honest assessment. Hope he goes far in the game.”

On Facebook, Allison Fox said: “How refreshing and honest of him.

"So glad we don't hear so much of 'teams like Luton'”