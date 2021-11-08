HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 1-0 defeat to bogey side Stoke City

Town take on Stoke City on Saturday - pic: Harry Eddings

Luton were beaten yet again by Stoke City, as their winless run against the Potters stretched to 11 games with a 1-0 defeat on Saturday.

Jacob Brown scored the only goal of the game on 34 minutes as the Hatters weren't able to find an equaliser, Admiral Muskwe heading against the bar in the second half.

Reacting to the contest, Harry Eddings wrote: "Luton had started quite well in the opening exchanges, but then gave away a poor goal with the defence switching off.

"From then on there weren’t too many opportunities to get back into the game.

"Stoke ran the clock down much to the frustration of the a sold out Kenilworth Road."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @Rogjw1014 said: "Complete anti football but as NJ alluded to we've got to be better and produce more quality in the final third.

"Understand it's so hard to get things going when faced with those sorts of tactics but it just goes to show how far we've come and that teams really do fear us."

@sman3d: "Really we have to take it as a compliment that an expensively assembled squad has come here and played like Hyde did when we were in the conference."

@mikedoney: "Stoke are a dreadful team to watch and the referee was arguably worse to watch.

"Stoke make Wycombe look amateurs at anti football!"

@Jdrt4: "Mirror image of Middlesboro goal, have to do much better."

@PhilipW15449921: "We seemed to have little idea on how to break down Stoke and therefore resorted to the long ball for much of the game which their defenders coped with fairly easily.

"The second half was a bit better but generally lacked any real quality which could have made a difference."

@LouTunwin: "The back 4 formation following the sub in the second half v Boro looked very good. 3 goals and 0 conceded, so I was hoping we'd start with that.

"I know we've had some success with 5 at the back but this weakens the midfield so we miss out on creating and preventing chances."

@Richbow79: "A tight game of two chances Stoke took theirs and we hit the bar, that’s the fine margins of the Championship.

"The positive to take is that we don’t look out of our depth anymore against these sides. The QPR game just got a little bit bigger."

@upthehatters: "It was an awful game, Stoke coming for a 0-0 and playing deep and timewasting from the start.

"We were flat, too reliant on the long ball which seems to have crept in to our game and had no idea how to break them down. Shame after Tuesday evening's heroics

@LTFC_Dave: "Another disappointingly tame performance.

"Don't think Stoke were as great as some seem to think, but they came here with a plan and executed it perfectly.

"Not a great result to take into the break but overall it's been a very decent start for Luton."

@nickverney: "It was a poor performance today so that’s all but 10 minutes of the Boro game in the last three games.

"That said when established Championship sides come to Luton and have to play like that to get a result it shows how far we’ve come.

"So disappointed but can’t be too negative."

@DavidChaps: "Not a great spectacle for sure but it’s up to the Hatters to break teams down and today they didn’t have the quality to do that.