HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-0 defeat at QPR

The Luton Town fans at QPR on Friday night

Luton continued their wretched run at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on Friday night after going down to a 2-0 defeat.

The Hatters created a number of decent opportunities in the game, with their shooting woeful, it allowed Chris Willock (10) and Charlie Austin (55) to ensure the three points stayed in west London.

Reacting to the contest on Twitter, @Lardyda44 said: "Nice build up play, got in the right positions, woeful shooting.

"Sluga at fault for the 1st goal."

@gezprioruk: "Sluga has been excellent for us, it was a bad judgement on his behalf last night.

"However the forwards and midfielders shooting was shocking and that's what has ultimately lost us the match unfortunately."

@robbie2610: "The last two results just show how much of a work in progress we are.

"We can compete at this level but the result just proves how ruthless you need to be to win matches in the championship.

@LTFCShirts: "Luton could of taken an early lead however they were undone by a long ball and poor decision making by Simon Sluga.

"QPR looked the most threatening from Luton’s own set plays which summed it up.

"Muskwe looked the only bright spark of the evening when he came on."

@GaryGaryweir11: "How many times are we going to hear we lacked quality?? Powderpuff.

"Sloppy goals to concede they were there for the taking we just aren't good enough!!! Very Frustrating."

@BrixtonHatter: "Disappointing, but QPR aren’t better than us. A learning experience.

"We’re a good championship team and we can perform better than that. On to the next one. #coyh."

@PaulSparks1964: "Was the instruction this evening; if you get a chance get a shot off?"

@Scottie_Alex: "I don’t think we will ever beat QPR at theirs again.

"Shocking shooting but we looked decent at times. Lacking quality and composure. We move."

@RRFCLuke99: "Everything apart from score. Just a shame that is the objective of football.