HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United

Luton saw their five game unbeaten run end in timid fashion as they were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield United on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, the Hatters conceded twice inside six minutes of the second period, and when Reece Burke was sent off on the hour mark, there was no way back.

Reacting to the contest, Alex Oakhill wrote: "Once again a 3 game week came back to bite the Hatters.

"The big hitters needing a rest resulted in a lacklustre performance in which the Town never really threatened.

"The current reliance on Adebayo is clear, without him we seem to have no out ball and consistently gave possession away on Saturday as soon as we looked forward.

"The 5 minute spell after half time quashed any chance of a positive result, Burke’s dismissal inconsequential.

"Despite the result the travelling Hatters were in good voice, although the same cannot be said for the home fans who I expected more from.

"6 points from 3 games is nothing to be sniffed at, but games like Saturday prove that better squad depth is needed to have any chance at the play offs.

"I understand NJ’s reluctance to use the loan market but feel one or two additions could really push the squad on."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @LouTunwin said: "We were second best for the whole of the first half.

"Thought we would shift to 442 to have more of the ball - still don't understand why it didn't happen."

@janedaywalker1: "Lost the game at start of 2nd half and sending off about wrapped things up.

"Still beyond me why Jones made the changes he did. For me I thought Fred and Berry would of been more beneficial for the team."

@sombrerero: "It looked like the third game we’d played in a week but but still was an even competition in the first half.

"That against a rich team with a £25 million striker that we couldn’t afford to take on loan a couple of seasons ago."

@robbie2610: "Tough place to go against a side relegated last season.

"First 45 we kept them pretty quiet and not much in it.

"But it proves that the championship is a really tough league and you can’t switch off at all.

"We are a good young side but not consistent enough to be challenging."

@LTFC_Dave: "Decision to rest Adebayo was disappointing if not unsurprising.

"Felt we were right in the game at half time but a mad 15 minutes at the start of the second half cost us.

"Don't think we NEED anything in the transfer window but would be nice if we could move on 1 or 2 and replace."

@kellyroofing1: "Onwards to the Kenny on Tuesday night under the lights."

@mickkent2: "Weird how quiet 25,000 home fans were - didn't sing or get behind their team until 2-0 up.

"Only song of note was the rather silly Chip Butty and that needed setting up with a Mike.

"Having said that, our fans were hung over and the acoustics in away end didn't help."

@DiamondHatter: "The manager and coaching staff know who's tired, who's carrying knocks, tight muscles etc.

"The away game to target this week was Reading, we did that with our best available then he's made changes today."

@CalumBright_: "First half meh but even enough second half crazy 15 mins and the game is done.

"We were due a poor one I guess, and that's what it was all over the pitch.

"2 home games coming so couple results and it's still a brilliant run."

@Andy_Peacock: "6 points from 9. Still a decent week."

@lloydyhomann: "Don't have the consistency of a top 8 side.

"Regroup and we go again lads."

@JoshM_LTFC: "Nevermind can’t win them all. We go again on Tuesday #COYH."