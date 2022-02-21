HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-0 win over West Bromwich Albion

Second half goals from Cameron Jerome and Allan Campbell ensured Luton bounce back from their disappointing defeat at Birmingham with a terrific 2-0 win over play-off rivals West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

The Hatters led through Jerome's first league goal for the Hatters on 55 minutes, before Campbell netted a fourth strike in nine matches with six minutes to go as Town climbed to eighth in the table.

Reacting to the contest, Andrew Brooks said: "We are because we are in there pitching.

Luton's players applaud the Kenilworth Road crowd following Saturday's 2-0 win over West Brom

"Lack of cover in midfield maybe our undoing, but Jerome being managed perfectly by Jones & co.

"The fantastic point for me is the defensive 3, whatever the three seem able to cope with most opposition (ignore Birmingham ).

"Onwards and upwards."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @brennans12 said: "We rode our luck at times, I'm not convinced we'll make the play offs but hope I'm wrong.

"Jed done ok after a few dodgy moments, Cameron starting to show his quality now and Allan Campbell is a cracking signing.

"Overall a superb 3 points."

@mikedoney: "First half was nerve wracking but whatever the management said at half time worked wonders we bossed the second half pretty much til they hit the bar.

"Pelly and Campbell were mustard. Top line worked really hard too."

@upthehatters: "Game management was impressive.

"Campbell and Naismith are both superb signings, Steer looked the part albeit harsh on Shea.

"We do look a proper Championship team which for me is the greatest accomplishment of Jones thus far."

@comerfordj22: "If we manage to get playoffs then it'll be insane but any progression is positive.

"It'll be good for Cameron to get his first league goal, confidence going forward.

"Allan Campbell really helping regarding Berry and Clarks injuries and lack of goals.

"Jed Steer will take us far."

@gidane_i: "The heart the players showed after that first half to get back in the 2nd half and net 2, Campbell proving his worth yet again.

"Cameron Jerome showing his experience, Jed Steer played well too, few mistakes but he made up for them.

"Play-offs are bound to be on the horizon."

@LTFCblockF: "Looks like @ChelseaFC will be needing to bring their A B AND C GAME."

@PhilipW15449921: "Another great victory and definitely thought Campbell was man of the match!

"Very impressive performance and another stunning goal!"

@markyBBM: "Jerome has been incredible during his recent spell.

"Earlier in the season he looked like a last contract type of player but now, WOW.

"Fantastic player, fantastic effort and just what we needed."

@ianbeeffreeman: "Really thought it was the Luton way to gift the team who haven't scored an away goal in 5 games to let them win out at last score a couple."

@EsqCrow: "I can promise you that nobody will have seen this coming if we get in the play-offs.

"However, I think we will finish in 8th."

@RodMurrell1: "Must be so depressing being a baggie but who cares as long as it goes to the last game I’ll be happy."

@DappaD8: "Get in Allan Campbell. Knew we had a great player on our hands when he arrived. C.O.Y.H."

@MichaelRuss1987: "What a way to bounce back after last week!

"3 points, clean sheet against a side with a lot of resources and budget! COYH."

@gdolan19571992: "As NJ said post match 'we're not Fulham, we're not Bournemouth, but we're Luton, and we like being Luton'."

@chefeuanmcinnes: "You'd think ot was wee Xavi or Iniesta at the Nou camp

"Get in there pal."

Discussing summer signing Campbell on Facebook, David Turner said: "MOM by some distance, in my opinion. Even without the goal."

Phil O'Dell: "Surely a full Scotland Cap beckons?"

Dan Barratt-Davis: "Big fan of his, glad to see he’s winning everyone over."

Russ Davis: "Great player......the Jack Russell in our midfield."

Meanwhile, ex-Hatters striker Steve Howard tweeted: "Fancy @LutonTown to get in the playoffs and @dcfcofficial to stay up!