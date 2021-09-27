HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth

The Luton away fans at Bournemouth on Saturday

Luton were beaten for the first time in over a month as they were defeated 2-1 by high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday.

The hosts led 2-0 at the break thanks to goals from Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke, before Lloyd Kelly put through his own net in the second period to give the Hatters hope.

They couldn't salvage another last-gasp equaliser though and here's what a selection of supporters made of the performance from Nathan Jones' side.

@alfa155stick said: "We have a young team, with few old heads to pass on knowledge and experience, for some this is 1st season in championship.

"Lot of players with potential, this year won't be out year, may not improve on last season finish, but midtable and think next season will be exciting."

@DAZHATTER: "I know it's stating the obvious BUT if we converted a higher percentage of the chances we create, we would be far higher up the table.

"Sounds funny BUT I think things are looking positive & when we get in a rhythm, we'll be a force in the Championship."

@mickltfc: "Several first choice players out and still giving a top team a run for its money…not converting chances on a regular basis is a bit of a worry but at least they’re being created…got to stop giving cheap goals away…bring on Coventry."

@richyhardy: "This must drive him mad. Multiple injuries and he’s still setting us up to outplay most teams.

"Chances we’re missing are a joke."