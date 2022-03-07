HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough

Luton Town's fans at Middlesbrough on Saturday

Luton's three game winning run in the Championship was ended as they lost out 2-1 against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The hosts had gone ahead through Paddy McNair's penalty on 17 minutes, while in the second period, Duncan Watmore doubled the lead late on.

Harry Cornick then pulled one back in stoppage time, but it wasn't enough, as reacting to the contest, Dennis Ward wrote: "Boro are now a typical Wilder team.

"If they don’t win the ball they take the man.

"Unfortunately the Ref only saw fouls one way and it wasn’t ours.

"All our Sub changes were for injuries so no opportunity to play Game Changer tactics.

"We were at worst equal to them but their will to win and the officials got them home.

"Must say it was the worst refereeing I have seen this season.

"Also the assistants did us no favours either with a couple of definite offside’s level with us Town fans that were not given.

"One Head injury that play wasn’t stopped for. Need I go on."

@ben_combes: "In the close season, we lost: our top goal scorer, best player, best free kick taker, and the guy who scored goal of the season.

"Fans were worried about relegation.

"Mid-table and above is a miracle.

"It’s been a thumping season whatever happens. #COYH."

@markledsom1: "Not to be, but results elsewhere have been kind - and there are three points up for grab at Coventry on Tuesday #COYH

@Robinson19683: "Injuries have played a key factor, but we're still in and around the play offs.

"But even if we don't get there, it's been a brilliant season."

@LTFC_Gaz: "It's because you played Hylton, Jerome & Adebayo in the same side NJ, we're not going to have the same intensity with those 3.

"They've all got their jobs to do but the 3 together aren't going to work.

"Harry came off in the Chelsea match surely he could have started at Boro?"

@coachingboard: "Honest reflection, instead of just trying to justify himself... which isn't all that common with managers.

"The cold logic of 3 points vs next round still holds IMO, despite the emotion of an FA Cup run."

@TWeston1953: "Realistically not good enough, sick of constant changes.

"If they can't play two game a week they try working on a production line at vauxhall, if it's an jnjury, ok."

On the debut of new keeper Alex Palmer, @andyhawkington said: "I just hope the fans get behind him asap.

"When there's only 1 fit gk, the emergency loan is needed.

"Unfortunately the rules dictate he had to play over Isted, but that's life.