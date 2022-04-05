HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-2 draw against Millwall and Town's play-off hopes

Luton celebrate levelling against Millwall late on at the weekend

Luton hit back twice to earn a 2-2 draw against fellow play-off chasers Millwall on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead through Tom Bradshaw’s opener, before Elijah Adebayo levelled.

Benik Afobe put the Lions back in front late on, before Jake Cooper diverted Robert Snodgrass’s free kick into his own net with three minutes to go.

Alex Oakhill wrote: “Millwall will always be a tough team to face and Saturday proved no different.

"It was one of the better games this season, end to end, lots of gaps in both defences.

" Two poor goals to concede really but you have to be pleased with the resilience showed.

"Special shout out to Alan Campbell who covered every single blade of glass.

"The Scot very often leads the press and is fast becoming our most important player.

"It’s been said so many times this campaign, but we don’t get anything out of those games in years gone by.

"Something’s different this season…”

Joanne Stuckey added: “Before the game I would have genuinely been happy with a point and I still am.

"This game was always going to be tough.

"Millwall were the most physical side I've seen this season and they'd clearly done their homework on Adebayo.

"Thankfully he's got enough quality to still got a very good goal.

"Perhaps it's hindsight but we needed a different line up today, using Jerome like we have done previously to provide extra muscle up front.

"I wonder if even a front 3 would have worked today?

"2nd half I was literally willing Jones to bring on Snodgrass from 70minutes, but he didn't get the message.

"Earlier subs could have made the difference with 3 points, but he was reactive not proactive.

"Thankfully we still got the point and onwards we go. Peterborough is a must win.”

@hatternick: “Autos was always tough at 6 points with them having 2 in hand. 8 now too far i think.

"But the important thing yesterday was not to lose. Us, Huddersfield, Boro and Forest i think.”

@Richbow79: “We are, it’s squeaky bum time. This team has a real character and belief in itself.

"Catching Bournemouth was never really on. Battling performance yesterday but will need to play better to stay in the top six.

"Can see it going to the last day.

@ihalliwell: “A pinch more quality required at both ends and we win yesterday, same applies to every games to come, were so close to something special.”

@robbie2610: “Great fight back against a team that are always hard to play against.

"Catching Bournemouth was never on but top 6 looks achievable and what an achievement that would be.”

@MISTERPDW: Rusty first half, improved second half.

"Won't catch Bournemouth.

"Adebayo loves that finish into the far corner in the left channel.

"Snodgrass showed his PL class with the free kick.

"Play offs Luton, Boro, Sheff U and Forest. Think one of Huddersfield or us will drop out.”

@mikedoney: “We played poorly in the first half.

"Upped it second half but silly errors at the back cost us the chance of three points in my view.”

@SteveLTFC17: “Performance wasn't great first half but after they scored we were much better.

"Better team second half but didn't have many clear chances apart from the Cornick chance.

"Thought we missed Berry and Clark. Campbell was excellent again.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Not a great performance but did well to come back twice.

"Other results weren't too awful as well. 7 big games to go (and 3 more).”

@guymutton: “4pts from the next two away trips would be a good return.”

@danlukeashby: “We will know how good a point that is after the Peterborough match.”

@frankparisi581: “Well done all, keep battling and never give up!

"Conference to PL, do we dare to dream. What a journey.”

@ChrisHe911: “Well we aren't getting automatic so every point counts for playoffs. Great game guys.”

@LtfcMatt: “I’ll take that tbh. Milwall are always a tough team. Bring on Posh.”

@markledsom1: “Could turn out to be a valuable point. But let’s get another three to take to Huddersfield. #COYH.”

@KrobertsonKaren: “I'll take that point COYH keep going.”