HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 2-2 draw at Derby County

The Luton Town fans at Derby County on Tuesday night

Luton made it four games unbeaten with a 2-2 draw at Derby County last night.

The Hatters had trailed 1-0 at half time, only to level the scores through substitute Fred Onyedinma just three minutes into the second period.

Town went behind again on the hour mark, but rescued a point with seven minutes left thanks to striker Elijah Adebayo's header.

Writing about the performance, Callum said: "A good battling away point as Derby are hard to play against & are still unbeaten away.

"They have the making of a mid-table team if it wasn't for their points deduction.

"Special mention to Fred he changed the game completely & should start on Saturday."

On Twitter, @DAZHATTER said: "I think NJ realised that he should've made changes for the match BUT at least he made changes early & we came from behind TWICE.

"4 points from 2 Away matches is still a great return.

"Let's hope we beat Hull on Saturday & other results go our way."

@richards_steve: "Hopefully lesson learned, can’t play 2 away games in 4 days with same starting 11.

"He has the squad as he is always saying, in hindsight start the game with 11 that finished game won.

"On to Hull at home Saturday."

@DavidChaps: "Good result - twice behind but carrying a real goal threat these days #COYH."

@medsuk1: "Great result. Poor first half but we ground out a result."

@JoshM_LTFC: "We love a late (ish) equaliser."

@w11rdd: "If you set up to play like Wycombe you get what you deserve.

"Ref was a Rooney fan and the Keeper thought he was still playing for Ainsworth."

@Lutontilidie: "Seems to be a pattern emerging that we dip after a good or strong performance.

"Yes we're making progress; consistency needs to also."

@Lardyda44: "Definitely take that. Hull to come. Up to 9th."

Meanwhile, former Luton defender Curtis Davies, who was part of the Rams defence on the night, tweeted: "Hugely disappointed not to take all three points tonight.

"To go ahead twice but concede uncharacteristically sloppy goals by our standards leaves a bitter taste.

"On the bright side we remain unbeaten at home and go to four unbeaten now.

"Brilliant atmosphere again.

"Good to see the travelling @LutonTown fans too."