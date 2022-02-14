HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-0 defeat at Birmingham City

Luton were beaten once more by Birmingham City on Saturday, falling to a 3-0 defeat at St Andrew's.

Following a 5-0 reverse on home soil, the Hatters conceded another three as their five match unbeaten was ended.

Boss Nathan Jones felt his team's momentum had been hindered by a protest from the Blues fans that saw them throw tennis balls on to the pitch with 15 minutes gone, while giving his thoughts on the result, Harry Eddings wrote: "Apart from the total domination of the first 15 minutes, Luton couldn’t convert from any corners or free kicks.

The Luton fans at Birmingham City on Saturday

"Birmingham scored with their first meaningful attack which put the Hatters on the back foot.

"Birmingham scored again after 15 seconds in the second half, one of Luton’s biggest downfalls this season has been a slow start to the second half.

"Not too many positives to take today."

Meanwhile, on Twitter @PhilipW15449921:·"Yes I wasn't that surprised with yesterday because despite winning games I don't think we've been playing that well.

Town supporter Harry Eddings' view at St Andrew's

"Concerned about lack of quality in possession, we seem to play mainly long balls for Adebayo which good sides can easily deal with.

"Mid table finish!"

@MISTERPDW: "To be honest didn't think Bacuna would be a goal threat. He's more likely to be booked than a score.

"Think it's best to file yesterday under " A bad day at the office" and be grateful we don't play against Birmingham again this season!"

@ChrisBovril: "Don't think we really had the options on the bench to affect the game.

"Issue was bypassing midfield whenever we had possession because we don't have an attacking mid to link up with forwards.

"Not a big deal but an area to strengthen come summer IMO."

@StretfordHatter: "I think he meant it ruined the momentum we had but he didn’t say it was the reason we lost.

"He said the defending was as inept as we saw it.

"Don’t think any player came out of yesterday’s game well.

"Put it behind us, we move on."

@Richbow79:·"Definitely clutching at straws there Nathan lad.

"Today was one of those.

"Big performance next week and we can forget about it."

@adam_cumberland: "Defensive mistakes and lack of threat going forward costed us.

"Just admit that he got it completely wrong and move on. Blaming the game on 30 tennis balls is just pathetic

"It didn’t affect the overall result.

"We still had another 75 minutes to play and make momentum again and we didn’t.

"We were awful and that should be the point.

"Mentioning the tennis balls is scraping the barrel for an excuse.

"Before today we could’ve been 5th with a game in hand on Huddersfield.

"Today was an off day but we won’t be poor for the rest of the season."

@espionaricpoet: "Striking how much we need a number 10 in that team to link up Adebayo and Cornick to the rest of the team.

"Shame we couldn't grab someone in the loan market to cover Clark and Berry.

"Sonny's presence missed today. Go again next week."

@JonBouy11: "Seems like one of those bad days at the office.