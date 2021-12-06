HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-0 win at Blackpool
Town fans react to fine victory on the road
Luton roared back to winning ways as they saw off Blackpool 3-0 on Saturday at Bloomfield Road.
Captain Sonny Bradley put Town 1-0 up at half time, before Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark sealed the points in the second period.
Writing about the victory on Twitter, @robbie2610: "Excellent result, clean sheet away from home and 3 goals.
"Hopefully that result will shut some of our so called fans up that don’t understand how far we have come. COYH
@DavidChaps: "Well we needed that.
"Jordan Clark making the difference."
@LutonEye: "Another clean sheet for Shea too. Surely he's not getting dropped again next week...
@ajfkosovo: "Proper performance in grim conditions @LutonTown.
"Now to warm up."
@talkabouttom: "A must win game won.
"NJ has learnt from his mistakes. 3 points."
@MarkLock101: "At least we don’t have to avoid the EFL on Quest.
@mikedoney: "Makes a pleasant change as our set piece delivery isn’t on point (being nice) so often."
"Well played Nathan, well played lads, get well @Mickharford."
@glenmaxwell76: "Great day even if the weather was shocking
@ZionistVaughn: "COY mighty rip roaring Hatters!!!!
"Always makes the weekend all the more happy and satisfying when we get three points.
"Extra important considering who our next opponents are."
Meanwhile, on Facebook, John Conlon put: "Shea and Clarke outstanding."