HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-0 win at Blackpool

Town fans celebrate the 3-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday

Luton roared back to winning ways as they saw off Blackpool 3-0 on Saturday at Bloomfield Road.

Captain Sonny Bradley put Town 1-0 up at half time, before Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark sealed the points in the second period.

Writing about the victory on Twitter, @robbie2610: "Excellent result, clean sheet away from home and 3 goals.

"Hopefully that result will shut some of our so called fans up that don’t understand how far we have come. COYH

@DavidChaps: "Well we needed that.

"Jordan Clark making the difference."

@LutonEye: "Another clean sheet for Shea too. Surely he's not getting dropped again next week...

@ajfkosovo: "Proper performance in grim conditions @LutonTown.

"Now to warm up."

@talkabouttom: "A must win game won.

"NJ has learnt from his mistakes. 3 points."

@MarkLock101: "At least we don’t have to avoid the EFL on Quest.

@mikedoney: "Makes a pleasant change as our set piece delivery isn’t on point (being nice) so often."

"Well played Nathan, well played lads, get well @Mickharford."

@glenmaxwell76: "Great day even if the weather was shocking

@ZionistVaughn: "COY mighty rip roaring Hatters!!!!

"Always makes the weekend all the more happy and satisfying when we get three points.

"Extra important considering who our next opponents are."