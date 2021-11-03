HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 3-1 win over Middlesbrough

Town's players and fans celebrate Harry Cornick making it 3-1 - pic: Harry Eddings

Luton produced a tremendous second half performance to come back from a goal down to beat Middlesbrough 3-1 on Tuesday night.

The Hatters had trailed at the break to Josh Coburn's close-range finish, only for Sonny Bradley, Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick to find the net in a blistering five minutes spell to seal victory at Kenilworth Road.

Reacting to the contest, Harry Eddings wrote: "Luton put in a real Jekyll and Hyde performance against Middlesbrough.

"Couldn’t get anything going in the first half to tearing ‘Boro apart in the space of 5 minutes.

"Adebayo and Cornick building on their phenomenal partnership with a goal a piece."

On Twitter, @Richbow79 said: "Honestly think we are still a long way from our best.

"We were off it a bit first half and even in the second I felt we had more. I mean this as a positive."

@sharpeangle: "Yes, it was a terrific night - in the end!

Not sure what odds a 3-1 win was at half time, but I'd have offered 20/1."

@DavidChaps: "Superb turnaround - and how cool was that finish from Harry Cornick.

"Some turnaround too for him in front of goal this season.

"Rammed that Jack Grealish song by the Boro supporters back down their throats."

@GrantTheHatter: "So much to be positive about.

"Classy Lansbury, the power of Adebayo, Hylts getting a run out, the confidence that the goal will give the skipper, the strong comeback, another goal for Cornick."

@mikedoney: "Sonny on TV = goal. Second half they looked shellshocked.

"Thought a quick fourth might also come."

@CraigNicoll9: "If u don’t have a manager that is passionate you are tinpot.

"We are going to the premier league - #COYH."

@callumLtfc: "Fantastic 5 minute spell - bring on Stoke.

"Special mention to Danny Hylton he's still got it plus Ray would be so proud of Sonny tonight #COYH."

@TraceTrace04: "Second half performances like that are the absolute best thing. I love this club."

@markledsom1: "Top six again and (more importantly) a massive 15 points clear of the drop zone with a third of the season gone!

"Every season under Nathan gets better than the one before!"

On Facebook also, Daz Mac said: "Their Grealish song really did bite them on the a*se!"

Lee Whitcomb: "What a night."

Paul Barnard: "Unbelievable 5 minutes that stunned the home and away fans equally."

And Steve Murphy added: !1st time I can recall us beating a team Warnock manages.