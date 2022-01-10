HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 4-0 victory over Harrogate

Carlos Mendes Gomes hurdles a challenge during the 4-0 win over Harrogate on Sunday

Luton were given a few scares by an impressive League Two Harrogate Town side on Sunday afternoon, before easing to a 4-0 win and a place in the FA Cup fourth round at Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Elijah Adebayo sent Town on their way, before second half goals from Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry added some real gloss to the scoreline, as the Hatters will travel to Cambridge United in the next stage of the competition.

Reacting to the game, Dennis Ward wrote: "In the first half we looked like a team that had not played for a while.

"They were quicker and slicker than us in all departments and the only bright spot was Elijah’s goal.

"I would have replaced Bell, Jerome and CMG at half time for Berry, Potts and Fred.

"After a half time rocket I would hope, we came out with a bit more purpose, but that soon subsided after the early goal.

"To be brutally honest it was finishing that was our saving grace along with Shea’s great performance between the sticks, he was my MOM.

"Must get the passing game back for next week or we will be well beaten by a team we should have taken 3 points from earlier in the season.

"Great to see Big Mick back."

Writing on Twitter, @Richbow79 said: "We took our chances today and they didn't.

"Adebayo is going all the way.

"Stands out more and more going to enjoy him while I can.

"Decent draw for round four too.

@robbie2610: "Just what we needed, a team to come and give us a game.

"They had a decent go first half and made us work hard, which after a few weeks off is exactly what we needed."

@LTFC_Dave: "4-0 definitely flattered us.

"Harrogate more than matched us for majority of the game.

"Adebayo and Naismith (as usual) the obvious stand-outs

"Cambridge away isn't an awful tie either, not saying it'll happen, but one you would hope to win."

@brennans12: "Adeybayo different class and a wonderful reception at the end for Mick."

@PeterSc52177689: "The Master (Luke Berry) is back - the result was never in doubt when he came on.

"Well played Harrogate - the scoreline flattered LTFC."

@worldcupblues: "1st half Harrogate by far the better side.

"Defo missed a couple of sitters 2nd half altho that was also due to very good goalkeeping.

"Brahima Diarra was very very good."

@luton_up: "Remember when people said Berry was a L1 level player?

"This is why fans don’t make good managers."

@FACupFactfile: "Congrats on your big #FACup win today - the joint biggest win of the 3rd Rd so far."

@markledsom1: "Four goals from five shots on target.

"That’s the sort of efficiency we’ve been lacking! #COYH."

@Lardyda44: "No big team yet.

"Lets have another minnow then smash Man City in the 5th."

@richards_steve: "Cambridge away that will do."

One of the highlights of the day was the ovation received by Town legend Mick Harford on his return to the dugout following a course of radiotherapy treatment for prostate cancer.

On Twitter, @KarenInight5: "Thank you mick for all the memories, games and times."

@EmmaDavis71: "Only one @Mickharford.

"Best thing to see you back at Kenilworth Rd."

On Facebook, Diane Ivey said: "Well deserved. May God continue to bless him.

"Brilliant so much money raised for Prostate cancer."

Clive Carrigan: "Never was it more deserved. Legend."