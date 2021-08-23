HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on 5-0 thrashing by Birmingham

Alex Oakhill's picture from the Town game on Saturday

In a new feature this season, the Luton News is giving you the fans a chance to comment on the action out on the pitch.

Saturday saw a game to forget for the Hatters, with Nathan Jones' side hammered 5-0 by Birmingham City at Kenilworth Road.

Here's what a selection of supporters made of the performance.

Town fans watch on as Luton faced Birmingham on Saturday

Alex Oakhill: "In stark contrast to the free flowing composed performance in the last home outing, the Hatters were embarrassed and bullied by a physically superior Birmingham side.

"As always the atmosphere at kick off was electric but unfortunately the display on the pitch did not match the enthusiasm off it.

"When you concede two headers in the first 25 minutes you know it’s going to be a long day, and so it proved.

"Pelly put in a display that would see him dropped from most Conference sides, the two centre backs constantly hoofed the ball long from the back and then seemed surprised as the six foot plus Blues defenders consistently beat Harry Cornick in the air.

"Even coming out for the second half, the crowd was still right behind the Hatters but any hope of a comeback was quashed when, after Bree put in a corner so bad that the first man actually had to do a diving header to get down to it, Chong nicked the ball of Pelly, made Bell look like a Subbuteo figure before Hogan tapped into an empty net.

"Goal four emptied half the stadium, great finish actually, and goal five capped off one of the worst performances I’ve seen from any Luton team since the Conference days."

Joanne Stuckey: "I thought today was going to be a tough game - but that result was shocking.

"After being so defensively solid and resolute at Barnsley, today we were undone in every area.

"Were we basking in the glory of that away win? Were we missing the calm & experience of Lansbury? Were Birmingham simply better?

"The referee didn't help, making and not making some dubious decisions.

"Something was missing today; there was no assuredness, very little movement and Birmingham were allowed to dominate.

"The ball wasn't running for us and everything seemed to fall at the feet (and heads) of the Blues.

"When we did finally start to get some joy on the right in the second half through Cornick, he was promptly subbed.

"The worst moment was seeing three unmarked Blues queuing up to get the 5th goal.

"I put my head down in my hands as I couldn't bear to watch the impending nail in coffin.

"Games like this can toughen up a team. Let's hope it happens quickly before next week."

Meanwhile, on Twitter @perryglover7 said: "Uhhmm. Long balls. 5 at the back. An absent midfield. Pelly being hot and cold.

"Heads dropping early….a lot to apologise for.

"Is it good that we get our kick up the pants now and not later? Or do days out to Salford beckon?

@LouTunwin: "Clearly we have a problem with crosses, missing MP and JC badly.

"That's not all though, if our defence is suspect surely we should beef up the midfield to protect it.

"That would also give us more possession to use going forward. But we started with Pelly and Campbell."

@PhillOliver1: "Words mean hardly anything, show some commitment on the pitch.

"20 hours later and it still feels like the most pathetic performance for years."

@SteveLTFC17: "We don't need a defender, to me it's quite obvious we need a midfielder and that's what Nathan has said he wants.

@mikedoney: "At half time there was real backing but the goal after half time took the wind out of us completely. No season is won or lost after 4 games!"

@JohnDav79298222: "We have some very good young players who need some strong leadership on the pitch and they're not getting it.

"Today they worked their socks off for nothing. I felt genuinely sorry for them."

@JamesBu81097356: Embarrassing after good performance midweek but team selection and tactics were wrong which why had to be changed 25 minutes into game.

"Bham wanted it more and letting another 2 goals in from set pieces very poor.