HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on battling 1-0 midweek win at Coventry

Luton climbed into the top six places once more on Tuesday night as they ground out a terrific 1-0 win at fellow play-off rivals Coventry City.

Striker Elijah Adebayo grabbed the only goal of the game on 38 minutes, gathering goalkeeper Alex Palmer's clearance and sidefooting into the bottom corner for his 14th of the season.

Reacting on Twitter, @NytroLTFC said: "Another gritty grinding win.

The Luton fans at Coventry City on Tuesday night

"Deffo not at our best again but got the result needed.

"Lockyer was absolutely superb and my MOTM last night.

"Adebayo with another vital goal. Palmer was solid, made a crucial save towards the end too.

"Beat QPR and I'll really believe we can do it."

@RobertS07150929: "BRILLIANT WIN COYMH ONWARDS AND UPWARDS."

@markledsom1: "We’ve seen some battling performances this season but that was right up there with the best of them! #COYH."

@gompstomp78: "Once again the spirit in this squad needs to be applauded.

"Not the greatest performance but at this stage of the season it’s points not performances that get you promoted.

"Special praise for Dan Potts who can come in from nowhere and defend like that is superb."

@christahphur: "Massive fight from the whole team, Adebayo I love you."

@Forever__Hatter: "Bell has been brilliant tonight my MOM - closely followed by Clark on his return…almost like he’s never been away."

@killawat: "Impressed with his (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu) performance last night.

"To me he was clearly not fit but never gave up.

"Never stopped running and was superb in the second half."

@Richbow79: "He (Dan Potts) looked like he had been playing CB his whole life last night. Showed real character."

There was also plenty of praise for the returning Jordan Clark too, as @darrenjamesweir said: "Must have put superglue on his boots second half…. His ball control is ridiculous."

@GaryAlanMcPheat: "What a powerhouse this lad is. Love seeing him in the team."

Meanwhile, on a clean sheet for emergency loanee Palmer, @Fr7nkyyy said: "What's stopping us from signing him in the summer?

"If we don't get Steer back next season then with the saves he made today i wouldn't mind him being our number 1."

@GaryAlanMcPheat: "Alex had a great game. Controlled his area, great saves and a great assist. Well done Alex."

@LTFCPanthers: "Was class tonight, safe pair of hands and made the saves when called upon.

"Harsh to judge him from his debut being thrown straight in a day after signing due to EFL rules. COYH."