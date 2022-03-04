HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on Chelsea FA Cup clash and Harry Isted's starring performance

Luton gave a wonderful account of themselves on Wednesday night, coming 25 minutes away from causing one of the biggest giant-killings in their history, before going out of the FA Cup 3-2 to Premier League giants Chelsea.

Reece Burke and Harry Cornick had put the Hatters 2-1, sending the Kenilworth Road faithful into a frenzy, before late on, Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku struck to send the Blues through.

Reacting to the contest on social media, @MISTERPDW: "We had some joy from crosses in the box.

Luton's players and fans celebrate going 2-1 up against Chelsea on Wednesday night

"The move and finish from Cornick was worthy against top drawer opponents.

"Shame for Steer, as he was making a very good impression.

"Think given the side we had out and then the injury to Steer, we did as well as realistically could do.

"Encouraging some of the squad players did well. Bound to tire, Chelsea dominated possession and in wet conditions.

"Thought CMG in particular of the squad players, did very well."

@DonnyLebowski: "The last 20 we looked leggy and tired but then you think this is our second team.

"We went toe to toe with for the first 45 for sure.

"Pleased to seeing us playing with that kind of bravado."

@Jimbokav1971: "I'm no Luton fan, but if you had spent 4 years in the Conference and then got to where they are now you would probably be calling it a thing of beauty.

"It's certainly impressive."

@mikedoney: "Fantastic evening solid performance proving that we have good depth.

"Bezza played like he hasn’t missed a game.

"About the best I have seen Muskwe play, Cornick worked very hard, thought Osho played well but sadly some will remember his errors only (unfairly IMO) - defence solid."

@Todayxtoday: "Great effort from a club whose salaries are less than the BBC pundits who covered it."

@Rlitch1: "Superb effort last night, matched millions of pounds of players.

"Isted deserves a medal and was my man of the match."

@Richbow79: "Led the champions of the world comfortably for most of the game with a side made up mostly of squad players.

"The club is going places."

@TrondheimHatter: "A game of two halves. First half we managed to keep them at bay and Cornick's speed was our strongest weapon.

Felt we lost a lot when he went off. Game changers was not doing much in second half and no movement up front.

"Chelseas subs had bigger impact."

@tim_velo83: "Think the final goal put us out of our misery tbh.

"Out of legs and they started playing really well.

Was happy we gave them a game though!"

@Lutontilidie: "Bit frustrated with that. It was a winnable game but we're a victim of our own success.

"Our first team wins that, no question, but with the changes made due to the next few league games, we don't.

"It's a shame we sacrificed it. Absolute must win on Saturday now."

@Mark68106: "Chelsea had to work hard to get past our 3rd choice keeper who done great.

"Lukaku.. 97 million and Weeeeeener has found his level.

"Ltfc, hold your heads high lads, the future is orange. Now back to the day job Saturday."

@mavjb09: "I don't want to hear the patronising comments from the talking heads "they gave it a real go".

"We wanted to test ourselves against world class opposition & we more than held our own.

"This is level we want to be at."

On Instagram, @nickavramovic said: "The boy's done good, well played."

And @13alain added: "Well done boys proud of you all.

"Atmosphere was unbelievable."

While on Facebook, Cynthia Love said: "Am proud of you guys."

One of the heroes of the night was third choice goalkeeper Harry Isted, who was brought on after 14 minutes following what looked like a nasty Achilles injury to on-loan Aston Villa goalkeeper Jed Steer.

He produced some magnificent saves from Lukaku, Saul Niguez and Kenedy, earning some wonderful praise from the Luton support.

@Rlitch1: "Amazing guy. Should have been Man of the match

@frankparisi581: "He (and the team) has a great game, well done LTFC, you made us proud."

@outofbounds58: "Reminded me of Andy Dibble in the ‘88 final… great performance."

@lowbowie: "Was incredibly nervous knowing he'd be introduced, not because I doubted his ability but more because of the occasion and the fact he'd not been involved in a while.

"He was immense, can't wait to see how he performs in upcoming important fixtures."

@janedaywalker1: "Brilliant coming on in such a big game, and kept us in the match with 2 great saves in the first half, give him more chances."

@FluffyCurtis_: "Amazing, always had a feeling he was a good keeper just from training, I was right."

@andygill76: "Uber-impressed with his kicking and distribution.

"Hope he grabs his chance now."

@kjbsparks: "Had a great game and kept us in it, would be no problem him stepping up."

@callumLtfc: "May have just got himself a new contract in the summer too with us or someone else worth noting he's 25 on Saturday so needs to start playing regularly.

"Deserves his chance in the championship now."

@mjdes: "He was excellent. Quite fortunate really given the situation now."

@IanWLee23: "Very good. Goals no fault of his - first two, defensive mistakes; last one, Chelsea talent."

@SeanIGL: "Thrown in the deep end and swam.. he ought to be proud of himself."

@NickDuGard1: "He was outstanding at Wealdstone so not surprised. Great future."

@jamotweets: "So proud, released in the summer then offered a 1 year deal.

"If his future is away from us he’s done his chances of a good move the world of good.

"Unbelievably happy for him."

@ChrisSharples20: "Deserved his chance. Didn’t let anyone down and hopefully see more of him in the future."

@LTFCsmithy: "Glad Isted finally got his moment, seems a humble guy.

"Released in the summer and was glad when he re-signed again.

"Will be able to say his first proper game for us was vs Chelsea and made great saves from Saul x2 and Lukaku."

@LutonLeanne: "What a performance from Isted. I’m so pleased for him."

Meanwhile, on Instagram, @lee__ansell said: "Top performance last night. Done yourself proud.