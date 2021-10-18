HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on first win at Millwall since 1999

Luton's away end at Millwall on Saturday

Luton enjoyed an excellent 2-0 win at Millwall on Saturday afternoon, registering a first triumph at the Den since May 1999.

Attacker Harry Cornick scored in both halves with two clinical finishes to make it six for the season, as keeper Simon Sluga also saved a late penalty from Jed Wallace.

On Twitter, @robbie2610 said: "Proper away performance set up not to get beat so solid at the back and through the Centre.

"Took our chances and never in trouble. Looking like a really solid championship side."

@DAZHATTER: "3 things...

"1) I love the fact that Nathan's belief in Harry is starting to pay off & Harry's confidence is growing.

"2) Sluga was top class today (not just the penalty save).

" 3) I predicted the correct score.

"COME ON YOU HATTERS!"

@mikedoney: "Clean sheets win you games Bradley and Sluga seem to like it tight.

"Back line looking good and happy to eat my words on Cornick he is having a great season so far!"

@Lardyda44: "Absolutely mega result for Luton.....Well chuffed with that!"

And @RobertS07150929 simply put: "COYH ONWARDS AND UPWARDS."

On Facebook, Lee Beesley wrote: "rivilege to be there...Still in the parish...COYH."