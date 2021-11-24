HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on goalless draw with Nottingham Forest

The Luton fans at Nottingham Forest last night

Luton Town were held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest last night, despite playing against 10 men for the final half an hour.

Elijah Adebayo saw his penalty saved as the Hatters made it three games without a win or a goal, although still sit 11th in the Championship ahead of Wednesday evening's games.

Reacting to the result, Graeme Sharpe wrote: "We haven't - and, logically, couldn't - replaced KDH this season which means we are without last season's best all-round player and dead-ball specialist.

"James Bree is suffering from being expected to take on the dead-ball duties and as a result our free kicks and corners have been very poor.

"Up front Adebayo is a great prospect who is being expected to fill James Collins' boots - and isn't yet ready for that as we will probably see on Saturday.

"He's leading the line, but alongside him Harry is, as we know, willing but unpredictable, but without him as we saw in the first half last night, Adebayo is fighting a losing battle on his own.

"I think Fred should be in midfield pushing forward with the winning but limited Campbell and the frustrating Pelly in the centre.

"I'd have Jordan Clark in midfield, too. For the back four I like Amari Bell, Naismith and Sonny as well as Bree.

"Too many people expected us to automatically be better than last season which, logically, without KDH or a comparable replacement we were never going to be."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, there was plenty of comments too, as @PaulSparks1964 said: "Would have taken a point before the start.

"Missed penalties happen. Fine margins, but feels like it’s getting closer to ticking overall."

@danlukeashby: "Anyone can miss a pen it’s the fact we created nothing in the final 30mins. Need to do better."

@PhilipW15449921: "Certainly feels disappointing that we couldn't do enough to get the 3 points!"

@MattSpring1: "The penalty should’ve been retaken. Keeper clearly off the line before the ball is struck.

"Gutted not to come away with 3 points."

@danlukeashby: "Best players in the world miss pens.

"The fact we didn’t create anything afterwards against 10men is the bigger issue.

@robbie2610: "Sitting 11th in the championship!!!! Would hardly say we need to be worried."

@hatt3rs1988: "We've been quite high scoring, so not worried in the slightest, keeping clean sheets and very rarely out played.

"11th is fine by me."

@SiintheYate: "I agree that although neither keeper had much to do in the first half, they looked the better side.

"We didn't get going. Second half, though, I thought we came out with more purpose.

"Not much in it. Obviously after the sending off it was all us."

@DonLtfc: "Not a bad point looking at it, but how we didn’t score baffles me.

"1 win in 5 isn’t good enough if we want to get top 10 so inconsistent and don’t look like we have that clinical touch atm."

@cclarke100: "We said the three games against Stoke, QPR and Forest, will be a marker of where we are. 1 point from 9 and no goals!

"With Cardiff to come .. (another Stoke like team)! More huff and puff to come on Saturday and we moan about them scoring from their only chance! If only we did it."

@markledsom1: "Should have been three.

"Good effort but need to start imposing ourselves more in the final third (especially against ten men, though I think that just made us panic tonight). #COYH

@ltfcmemes: "Would have taken that before the match. Frustrated after watching it though.

@lloydyhomann: "Good away point against in form forest, should have been 3. Onto Saturday."

@FensomeConor: "Unlucky lads nearly got the 3 points! Battled well, can't grumble at a clean sheet and a point away!

@Jxydxn___: "Should of been but we move to Saturday need 3 points at home."