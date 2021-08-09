HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on returning to Kenilworth Road for the 3-0 victory over Peterborough

Hatters fan Alex Oakhill's view at the weekend

In a new feature this season, the Luton News is giving you the fans a chance to comment on the action out on the pitch, as Town enter their third campaign in the Championship.

Saturday's opening clash saw the Hatters breeze past Peterborough United 3-0 thanks to goals for Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and Fred Onyedinma.

Here's what a selection of supporters, many of whom were back inside Kenilworth Road for the first time in almost 18 months, made of the performance and three points

Harry Eddings was part of the Kenilworth Road crowd on Saturday

Jake Blackwood: "Finally we returned to a full capacity Kenilworth Road after a long 18 months of waiting.

"But the well anticipated wait was well and truly worth it, packed out, morale high as ever, crowd uproar and singing all 90 minutes long.

"The first line-up for the new season looked strong despite some missing names in the defence.

"Despite the leader’s absence in Sonny Bradley, Osho and Nasmith stepped up no doubt.

@Callumltfc's seat at Kenilworth Road

"Osho in my opinion was the second best player on the field, contributing to a clean sheet after the outstanding debut performance from Fred Onyedinma who grabbed a goal and two assists.

"Even when key players like Fred came off, we had strength straight off the bench in Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral who looked lively and up for it.

"The squad depth of Nathan Jones’ side looks frightening. The reception the both of them got was amazing, especially Mick with all he’s going through right now!

"A great day back at Luton and I much look forward to every other single game this season. Come on you Hatters!"

Harry Eddings, @LTFCShirts: “This was my first game since February 2020.

“The atmosphere was incredible mixed with a lot of emotion with fans returning after a very long time.

“The new look Hatters were very entertaining to watch, passing their way to a dominating 3-0 win over the Posh. Happy Hatters!”

Alex Oakhill: "The first game back at the Kenny in over 18 months was always going to special, but it was made even better by the exceptional attacking performance the Town provided.

"The atmosphere was electric at kick-off and the support that Mick Harford received was superb.

"The Town seemed in control of the game from minute one and the back four looked incredibly composed on the ball, in stark contrast to Peterborough’s backline who seemed very shaky.

"Osho really impressed in a makeshift defence, no doubt helped by the experience of Naismith.

"The front three are frightening, very fluid and constantly swapping positions.

"Of course, the man of the moment was Onyedinma with his goal and two assists.

"Sitting down at the bottom of the Kenilworth End I had a perfect view as he turned the full back inside out on multiple occasions.

"However, the most poignant moment for me was when Fred lost the ball on the left wing late in the first half and tracked all the way to the right back position to win it back, cue rapturous applause.

"It’s a perfect example of the effect the fans encouragement can have on players, as there’s no way that tracking back happens in an empty stadium."

@LTFC_Dave: "Although I was fortunate enough to attend both 'test events' last season and was at both of the home pre season friendlies, to be back inside a full house at KR was a wonderful experience.

"Whilst the result was fantastic I think we have to recognise that Peterborough were extremely poor and in the same way that one bad result doesn't make us a poor team, one good victory doesn't mean we're world beaters.

"That said there was also plenty to be positive about with some of the new signings looking mightily impressive.

@CallumLtfc: "I'm so delighted with yesterday. Second half they couldn't deal with our tempo.

"We clicked all over the pitch, fans were fantastic as always and rather emotional knowing it's been so long since we was all together, also knowing we are in our final years at Kenilworth Road.

"Promising signs ahead I say."