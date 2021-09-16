HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on stoppage time 1-1 draw at Bristol City

The Luton away end at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night

Luton showed tremendous fighting spirit for the second game in a row to earn a point in stoppage time when drawing 1-1 at Bristol City on Wednesday night.

Hatters striker Danny Hylton was the hero with his first goal in just under two and a half years, tapping into the empty net following Carlos Mendes Gomes' cross as Town made it three games unbeaten.

Reacting to the contest, Jason Long wrote: "That felt as good as a win last night.

"The first half performance was amazing to watch.

"Lansbury controlling everything good that we did with some quality passing and we should have been at least one up at HT.

"After missing those first half chances, it seemed inevitable that Bristol City would score, but we just have that belief in the team and amongst the fans that we are always in with a chance.

"The persistence of Adebayo and CMG paid off with a cracker from all of 2 yards out from 'Our man'. So happy for Hylts!"

On Twitter, Town attacker Mendes Gomes said: "Another point on the road. Great character shown once again, now we build from this. #COYH."

Former Luton skipper Brian Horton added: "Another great point and going to the last kick of the game again. Showing fantastic team spirit well done Hatters."

While ex-Hatters midfielder Andy Burgess tweeted: "Hyyyyllllltttssss!!! Worldie!! Get in!

"One thing a Nathan Jones team has is character in adversity."

Meanwhile, @jocolo wrote: "Well deserved, should have been more goals but I’ll settle for a draw."

@icantreallysay2: "Absolutely delight for Danny. Scoring in the Championship is nothing more than he deserves. Fantastic."

@andyhawkington: "Sounds a long time, but he's only played a handful of games. Chuffed for him."

@darrenjamesweir: "Super… Super Dan Super Danny Hylton."

@DAZHATTER: "Too many wannabe football managers! I hope @dannyhylton09 proves all the doubters wrong!"