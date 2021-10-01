HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans give their view on stunning 5-0 win over Coventry City

Hatters fans enjoy Town's biggest win in the Championship since 1993

Luton produced one of their best performances under manager Nathan Jones to demolish Coventry City 5-0 at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday evening.

Elijah Adebayo and Harry Cornick both scored twice, with Luke Berry on target too, as the Hatters ended their six game winless run in some style.

On Twitter, @lutonlip said: "NJ is doing a phenomenal job, problem is he doesn’t hear it often enough as internet platforms attract a lot of negative people who only want to have a pop.

"Maybe these people should take a look at themselves and critically analyse their own performance at work!"

@antcoops73: "Great team performance last night, but what an impact @LukeDBerry has had since his return!

"Stats don’t lie no one better in the league currently!"

@Jdrt4: "Brilliant, complete all round performance. Movement and pace Graham French style on wing, mom all team members, Rea back to old best.

"Naismith, Bree, Clark, oh my god too many to mention. Jerome outstanding."

@HattersNews: "What is it about playing under the lights at Kenilworth Road? Another fantastic evening!

"A great performance from start to finish from every player. No weak links and with everyone contributing to a five star performance."

@mikedoney: It was as good a performance as I have seen in a while but very good indeed since playing championship football."

@gompstomp78: "The complete performance and one that we’ve threaten for a while now.

"All the players were on top of their game. Coventry couldn’t cope with our press and pace.

"EA & HC were running riot but Luke Berry’s performance was out of this world. Future is bright, future is orange!"

@Koukkoullis1: "The football was sublime, the players seemed mentally relaxed and everything flowed behind some highly committed performances and we took our chances.

"Looks like we learned from past games."

@DavidChaps: "It has been coming - what a superb performance and with goals to match #COYH."

@icantreallysay2: "I said at half time v Swansea we would batter someone. It was that it was v Coventry. The physicality is out of this world."

Meanwhile, on Facebook, Yvonne Dodds wrote: "Wow..wow..wow..What a night for everyone involved at Luton Town.

"Coventry never knew what hit them. It was relentless!! Well done boys!!"

Danny Barratt-Davis: "I’ve seen us score 8 before but this was from start to finish a complete performance!

"Absolutely dominated them in every area!

Andrew Hill continued: "Superb night at the Kenny. Sublime football from the lads. Coventry never got a look in."