HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans hail Jones' tactical 'masterstroke' and 'super Danny Hylton' as Town beat Stoke for the first time in over 20 years

Luton ended yet another lengthy hoodoo last night as they triumphed 2-1 at Stoke City, earning a first win over the Potters for almost 22 years.

Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome both found the net in the second half to further cement the Hatters' play-off hopes this term.

Reacting to the contest, Steve Moore said: "Thinking about it in the light of day (as opposed to Leicester Forest East services), it's an incredible emergency tactical job from Nathan Jones.

"The plan was evidently to have our most advanced midfielder just stick to Allen and stop him getting the ball on the half turn from Bursik and the two centre-halves.

"Doing so stopped them playing through midfield to Powell and Baker, which with Maja, Campbell and Philogene-Bidace then able to make runs for them to find, would (and has recently) murdered teams.

"Without that they had to go long or go through a full-back.

"We were obviously happy with the former and we invited them to give the ball to Wilmot as we were happy to take our risks with him, due to him being a centre-half playing at right-back as opposed to Tymon who is a natural left back.

The Luton Town fans at Stoke City last night

"What was so impressive by NJ is that the plan MUST have been for Campbell to be the man on Joe Allen.

"To be in a situation where we suddenly have no Lansbury or Pelly fit and to work out that the best option to execute that Joe Allen marking job was Hylton was a masterstroke.

"Not to understate Hylton's own lack of ego to execute a team role that, while alien to him, suits his skillset."

Meanwhile, on Twitter, @andyhawkington: "We played 1 recognised CM, against one of THE best midfield trio in this league.

"Hylton ran himself into the ground to nullify Allen, Campbell kept Powell quiet, leaving Osho on the physical Baker.

"We won those key battles (Bell Vs Campbell) and EA should have scored 2 more. Epic."

@DavidChaps: "Can they do it on a winter Wednesday night in Stoke … you bet they can.

"Old troopers Hylton and Jerome got the goals and Nathan got one over his old team. Brilliant. #COYH."

@Lardyda44: "The Hatters march on !!! We are going up !!!"

@Koukkoullis1: "Love it. Should of been 3 or 4 though."

@AdamDriscoll92:·"Fantastic management. NJ’s Barmy Army. Up the Hatters."

@ManderGary: "I've been a fan for a long time, through thick and thin, but this season has been truly remarkable."

@tweetertucker: "Proper pleased for Mr Jones, bet that felt good."

@RicSiGo: "We won't get it in the playoffs, likely just outside.

"Huge improvement though."

@catchingthem: "Best thing about that win is we did what they did to us at home. #LTFC #COYH."

@NumanoiDeals: "That time of a season when fans can stop worrying about relegation, but instead dream about promotion.

"At least for a week..."

@mikey_bt: "So it seems that Luton CAN do it on a cold Wednesday night in Stoke. Go on the lads."

@melwood2013: "Of Luton get in play offs no one will want to play us as we've proved anyone on the day Luton can beat.

"Imagine a play off final."

Meanwhile, on Hylton's efforts throughout the 90 minutes, @DiamondHatter: "Fair play Danny. I did think he might leave for more game time in league 1 but if he's happy with his current role then I'm happy to have him.

@TheConnorHazel: "Stay here as long as you like, take us to the Prem!"

@FotCarrs: "I’m not a Danny Hylton “hater” but must admit I thought he was probably at the end of his Luton career.

"Last night he was phenomenal.

"He rivalled Alan Campbell for stamina and commitment and deserved his goal.

"We rode our luck again at times but EA should have scored two!"

@zippyltfc: "Big performance from super @dannyhylton09."

Town fans also took to Facebook, Andy Gill saying: "Ok I’ll admit it, I was one of the ones who raised eyebrows when the team was announced last night….but in Jones we trust and to his credit, Danny was outstanding.

"I attended the open training session a few weeks ago and he was finishing them off the lampshades and was the standout player, so it’s clearly still in there.

"Probably just needs a run of games. Fair play to him for never giving up."

Yvonne Dodds: "Our MOM on away coach was super Danny Hylton...such a menace!! But all the boys played well."