HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans impressed as Town beat Norwich to earn a first win for new boss Edwards

Dan Potts gets his header away during the 2-1 win over Norwich City

Hatters picked up a first win under new manager Rob Edwards after a terrific 2-1 victory over Norwich City on Boxing Day.

Allan Campbell had opened the scoring just after the hour mark with a fine strike from distance, before Teemu Pukki levelled.

Although Gabe Osho was sent off with 10 minutes to go, Town won it late on, Cauley Woodrow netting a terrific first goal for the club.

Reacting to the win on Twitter, @halizones said: “An encouraging start on the pitch, and an excellent media round afterwards.”

@J22Comerford: “The system we play is still working under RE, and he isn't trying to disrupt our style of play, bangin it up to Elijah works, FACT.

"Brilliant goals scored as well, composed.

"Think we defended excellently bar the goal and 1/2 more chances they had.

"Lovely work, on to QPR!”

@keitthatunited: “Very promising start we played some lovely football and deserved the win onwards and upwards.

"I think he could be a gem of a Manager for Luton.”

@paulltfc: “Played well and much more exciting to watch.

"Been an odd season so far, not taken off.

“Eli can’t stay fit which is a worry but we’ve got Harry still (I hope) but we looked solid at the back just lack some cutting edge."

@luverlyjubbly68: “Thought we looked like last year in the first half, quick football, pressing play and playing on the front foot.

"Thought we played too defensive under jones this season, not what we are good at.

“Looked promising, keep it up. COYH.”

@LouTunwin: “Playing Pelly further forward right from the off worked a treat - didn't perform well in the more defensive role we are used to seeing.

"MOM for me.”

@LutonEye: “The new Rob Edwards song is decent. Well, catchy.

“Woodrow looked fit and very sharp in his brief cameo.

"Still not sure about Morris and Eli together.

"I'm not a massive Pelly fan, but he was decent last night.

"Considering we're short at the back, we defended well.”

@kevlennon1: “Very impressed. First half was best we’ve played for a long time without being clinical.

"One word he used post-match summed up his substitutions, “brave”.

"Don’t think NJ would have ever brought CW on as RE did. Promising start.”

@gezprioruk: “If we can keep Woodrow fit it will be a great end of season for us.

"His quality finishing is what we've been missing.”

@NytroLTFC: “A very good performance.

"Deserved a goal or two lead at half time but wasn't to be.

"Kept at it though. Had a 10/15 minute spell of slight sloppiness but kept at it.

"Even after Osho got sent off. Pleased for Cauley to get his first goal.

"Hopefully the first win of many under RE.”

@dave_trill82: “Effective!

“Woodrow is class, he just need to stay fit & show it, we'll be a better team with him in it!

“Pelly must've been close to MOTM (Lockyer was another).”

@gpehatter: “We were excellent. Quite happy with Morris dropping a little deeper at times.

"Allows midfield to push on. It’s exactly what Kane does.”

@adamcmb_: “A lot more positive football being played.

"We had a lot of the ball which is something we haven’t seen for a long time.

"It was bold to see us still trying to compete with 10 men whereas our old manager would’ve tried to play out for the draw.

"Correct subs being used was good too.”

@Ginger_Biscuit4: “Thought the entire team were slightly higher up the pitch, especially first half.”

@PeteGurney1: “Reasonable performance with good shows from Clark, Bree and Doughty.

"Don’t like that we have our no9 on the halfway line rather than in the box when balls do go in.”

@waverunnerusa: “Plenty of positives.

“Woodrow has been unlucky with injuries, so hopefully he has turned a corner now.

“He's a brilliant footballer.”

@mikedoney: “Still think Elijah is struggling up top right now.

"Said to my lad worth taking him off and trying Woodrow or Jerome.

"We got both in the end interesting they seem to have worked out Cornick isn’t a goalscorer just quite quick with a small long throw.”

On referee Tim Robinson’s decision to send Osho off for two bookings, the first when the Luton defender clearly won the ball, @DiamondHatter said: “Should have been a penalty. So the ref made two very poor decisions in about 3 seconds.

@mikedoney: “The referee had a stinker all night can’t believe anyone would suggest differently.

"Absolute rubbish trying to make a name for himself on telly.”

Writing on the Luton News Facebook page, Delon Commosioung said: “Luton bossed the first half and overall got what they deserved.

"Pelly played well, as did Campbell.

"Both Campbell and Woodrow showed what can happen if you take a shot at goal instead of walking it in.

"In my humble opinion, defence a bit fragile and miss Burke but a great result and bragging rights for a Lutonian living in Norwich...”

Darren Brown: “I thought first half we were magnificent could not ask for a better first 30 minutes could easily of been 3 or 4 up by half time.

"Norwich will still be up there by the end of the season but we had them on the ropes until they had a goal out of nowhere.

"In the end we did well to hold on with 10 men against the 12 men of Norwich.

"The referee was abysmal and then Cauley popped up with his goal to revive his first season back as a Hatter and make the terrible kick off time on a Boxing Day well worth it.

"Welcome to Kenilworth Road Rob Edwards you already have your own song and rapport with the crowd.”

Dave Croft: “Great 1st half display, Osho's 1st yellow was a joke.

"Pelly had a good game for a change.

"OH TO BE A LUTON FAN LIVING IN NORFOLK TODAY. COYH.”

Mal Dolby: ”Great subs from Rob.

"Went attacking instead of defending and looking for a draw.

"His interview after was good.

"Seems the Southampton fans are not to improved with Jones, surprise, surprise.

"The whole team was immense, playing good football on the floor and even Pelly looks rejuvenated.”

Mark Haydon: “They played well, pretty much dominating the 1st half and most of the 2nd, but lacking quality in the box.

"Could have put 3 or 4 past them and put the game to bed early on.

