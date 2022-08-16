HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans not panicking despite 1-0 defeat to Preston North End

Luton fans show their frustration during the 1-0 defeat to Preston on Saturday

Luton slipped to their first defeat of the season on Saturday, beaten 1-0 at Kenilworth Road by Preston North End.

Brad Potts’ wonder goal on 18 minutes was enough to decide the contest, as the Hatters failed to score on home soil once more, and have now taken just two points from their opening three games.

Giving their reaction to the performance on social medial, @PRA1973 tweeted: “Last season never seemed to take our chances so I expected a bit more with this seasons signings but we seem to be doing Groundhog Day.

"Feel the team need to gel a bit more and get that first win.”

@richard94030902: “Why was Harry C not involved on Saturday please?

"If he's injured, then I hope he recovers soon.

"If he's fit, he should be in the starting line up, getting us on the front foot, grasping the momentum of the game.

"Other than that, there should be no panic, but calm confidence.”

@JohnDav09950800: “Absolutely woeful. Many years since I’ve seen such a bad performance.

"So predictable game plan!

"Bell presented their goal and never improved.

"Adebayo’s lack of effort should result in a fine.

"And a Sub on in extra time?

@robbie2610: “It’s only 3 league games in, people need to stop making a mountain out of a molehill.

"It’s a long season and nothing is sorted in August.”

@mikedoney: “Very poor today other than Alan Campbell we are not pressing from the front like last season.

"Too many went missing today I am afraid.”

@gazeley72: “Nathan needs to know his best 11.

"Love Elijah but for 70 minutes not on it.

"Workrate 1st half 20% from last season, back to basics, work hard as PNE did, spoil the game when you get ahead and get behind the boys every time we can.

"Not the Luton way but this season will be tough #COYH.”

@TimboNorman: “We had 18 shots, but only 2/18 on target, they had 7 shots, 2/7 on target.

"We had 8 corners v their 3 corners, we need to work on our finishing and we’ll be fine.”

@AndyBrooksREO: “Morris in the 2 starts looks a different player than I expected.

"Plays in front of defenders, doesn’t spin in behind, need more from him.

"Wing backs need to offer more at the moment.”

@lampmick: “The wingback were flying last year.

"No-one gets behind the defence.

"Just hopeful crosses from deep.”

@darrenjamesweir: “You need a plan b, our game changers will be more effective in 433, pace and width.

"It will come I’m sure COYH.”

@GodBliss88: “Too passive & don't test keeper nearly enough.

"Long diagonal ball was found out end of last season.

"It'll come but tough one today.”

@AVERYNAUGHTYB0Y: “3 games in & the armchair managers are moaning.

“Personally, I’d give em 10 games before criticising!”

@markledsom1: “At least we stand by our brilliant manager after losing a game.

"He’d be out on his ear by now if he was managing that shower down the road! #COYH.”

@LeviLTFC: “New signings will take time to settle, can’t judge after 3 games. Remain positive!”

@tweetertucker: “NJ will be disappointed to be below par on his forecast.

"Boys up top just need some momentum and we’ll be fine. Miss Snoddy personally.”

@AndySharp2: “Haven't really started yet this season have we.

“Can't help but feel we haven't replaced Naismith.”

@SolMillerLTFC: “We need to be able to play 433 or diamond formation.

"5 at the back becomes too predictable.

"It’ll be good when we’re seeing out a win.”

@Denis25975458: “It's only the 3rd game of the league season, yes it needs to improve and it will just give it a bit of time and Jones will sort it out.”

On the Luton News Facebook page, Steve Dolan put: “Took my 2 sons to 1st ever game at the Kenny.

"Serious problem with the front 2 if that's how we're gonna play.

"Expected great things from Adebayo, but apart from a good penalty shout, I was so frustrated at his performance.

"Too eager to stay down and looked disinterested at times.

"Morris, apart from 1 slide rule pass to Adebayo, I saw absolutely nothing to get excited about.

"Very worried for the next games.”