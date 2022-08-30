Hatters Chatter: Luton fans on Blades point, breaking the club's transfer record to sign Morris and Power Court news

Luton held then league leaders Sheffield United to a 1-1 draw at Kenilworth Road in front of the Sky TV cameras on Friday night.

Striker Carlton Morris scored his second goal in as many games to put the hosts in front, but Oli McBurnie levelled early in the second half, despite Sander Burge being clearly offside in the build-up to the equaliser.

Giving their thoughts about the performance on social media, Harry Eddings said: “Luton started brightly and scored with Morris’ second goal in 2 games.

Hatters fans get behind their team against Sheffield United

"Luton defended well throughout the game and would have been unhappy to come away with just a point.

"Refereeing was inconsistent which swayed the match away from the Hatters.”

@mikedoney: “Couldn’t help thinking it felt like two points dropped as Luton were so dominant except of a 10-15 min spell.

"Good game.”

@lutonbadger: “I thought Morris was excellent especially in the 1st half.

"Adebayo looks miles off, short of confidence and bravery.

"Campbell was his usual brilliant, busy performance, keeper looks confident and comes when he needs to.”

@dave_trill82: “Shows how far we've come when we're disappointed with a draw against a team who can waste £20m on a striker!

“Everyone played well, Adebayo isn't looking the same player since he got injured.

“Morris looks well worth the money, he stays fit.”

@Lutontilidie: “A well earned point but like last season, it was a game we could have won.

“Subs came on too late. Needed Berry on sooner and Adebayo, not Morris, should have gone off.”

@daniel29bennett: “Their goal last night shouldn't have stood, Sander Berge was miles offside before their corner was given.

"Once again let down by officials.”

@Robbo_PS: “Great performance last night, all the lads put a huge shift in.”

@FaithfulHatter: “Had a bit of a cup atmosphere particularly in the final 10 mins.”

@sjdhatters: “Best game I've seen at The Kenny for some time!”

@mrtltfc: “Our best performance so far this season.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Great advert for Championship football which couldn't even be spoiled by Sunday League officiating.

"NJ every right to be furious.”

@frankparisi581: “Happy with a point overall, tough game.

"Luton put on a good performance with plenty of guts, aggression and desire at all times.

"Future looks promising.”

@KrobertsonKaren: “That's more like it! Great performance and unlucky not to win it.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones revealed afterwards that bringing in Morris had broken Town’s transfer record when being signed from Barnsley in the summer, and on that news, @ltfcdan said: “Money very well spent.”

@ftblalfie225: “They spend money very well – Sluga was a good signing and Morris is a great player.”

@AdamFountain14: “Money well spent I think.

"He's only going to get better and if anything like last nights display.....”

@SelkirkIan: “Think he’d run himself into the ground.

"Showed last night he’s a real Jones player!”

On Facebook, Steve Guard said: “The talent is there just keep giving him game time and I'm sure he'll come good.

"He looks a threat to any defence and the goals will come.”

Patrick Morgan: “I think he was carrying a bit of an injury towards the end.

"If we could improve our crosses and corners by getting them in the area instead if over hitting 95% of the time then more goals would come.”

Meanwhile, Town CEO Gary Sweet gave the latest update on the club’s efforts to build their new ground at Power Court, insisting plans will be unveiled later this year, as @cclarke100 said: “Concerned with the Power Court news I’m afraid.

"Appreciate the times we are in but it feels we keep getting told how difficult it all is on every update.

"No real positivity on what should be an exciting project.

"No visibility of the stadium designs promised in the summer!!”

@rogerholdstock added: “The remaining buildings have now been demolished, and the substation is being removed.