Luton's fans react to Town's 4-0 defeat at Watford yesterday

Luton’s hotly anticipated first return to Vicarage Road to face old rivals Watford ended in misery yesterday as the hosts ran out 4-0 winners.

Two goals in each half completed the rout for the Hornets, as Town ended the match with 10 men after having Gabe Osho dismissed.

Unsurprisingly, the defeat and performance led to some severe criticism on social media, with other fans preferring to look at the bigger picture, the Hatters having gone unbeaten in seven beforehand and still well placed for another play-off push this term.

On Twitter @LTFC_Gaz wrote: “When we’re not 100% there's always a chance we'll get outclassed in this league.

“There are some big clubs here and (like it or not) Watford are one of them.

“6 points out of the last 3 games is a good return still.

"On to Saturday now.

@LutonEye: “It was impossible to name a Luton MOM yesterday.

"They were all so poor.

"Worst I've seen us collectively for years.

"We made a very average team look like world beaters.

"They didn't even have to try.

"Thank goodness we weren't playing a top side, would have been a cricket score.”

@TomCaldon: “They played with no skill or discipline, made major errors leading to goals, hoofed the ball aimlessly, then showed no resilience or pride in the shirt or in themselves when the going got tough.

“They let us down and let themselves down.”

@ChrisBovril: “Abject is too kind, though for all the hammering NJ is getting for using squad sickness as an excuse there can be no doubt it would have affected their preparations and mindset massively so does need to be taken seriously.

“Looking purely at the on-pitch performance, though, I just feel so let down.

"We pride ourselves on being greater than the sum of our parts but we were so far behind them in all areas it was humiliating.

"Lost individual battles throughout, and lost our heads when it mattered.

“Lockyer probably the only one to come out with any vague degree of credit but it was shameful.

"The Clark Campbell Freeman midfield will never work at this level; we need to prioritise a holding midfielder in Jan if we can afford it.”

@FaithfulHatter: “Extremely poor performance.

"We were out fought, out muscled and out manoeuvred from the start – poor defending for the first two goals – Saar & co absolutely tore Amari Bell a new one down our left-overrun in midfield.

"Don’t think the team got that is was derby game.”

@AdamDriscoll92: “Gutting that we put in one of our worst performances under NJ on such an occasion, but we’re 9th on merit and have to push on.”

@Run2Swim50: “Lessons have been identified before and yet still go unlearned.

“Plan A (Luton not chasing) = hard work, counter-attack, efficient finishing

“Plan B (Luton chasing) = no middle maestros to control game.

“Loss of Kaldini+Snodgrass = Can't dictate pace of game if can't keep ball.”

@Futures_Orange: “He can throw out all the excuses he wants, it still remains they were a woeful shambles today.

"No fight, no desire, embarrassing result.”

@Seanhogan1997: “Very poor performance.

"We can’t play a midfield 3 of Clark, Campbell and Freeman as we lose the energy of the first two.

"Missed Potts and Lansbury big time.”

@ChauhanEthan: “Nothing like our usual selves.

"Did not play our way for majority of the game, the press wasn’t 100%, the shape of the team wasn’t correct and individual errors.

"Completely different to QPR and Norwich who we beat which are very similar level to Watford.

"We move.”

@howstar123: “No fight or passion.”

@1markfield: “That was a shambolic gutless performance.

"Losing when giving a right go fair enough.

"Going down like that unforgivable.”

@Noelbrennan15: “Missed Lansbury / Pelly in the middle of the park.

"However got to be a lot stronger on the first goal and swinging your leg and missing the ball is not good enough for the 2nd.

"Damage done and missing Burke.”

@mikedoney: “Just think we were bullied man for man they looked bigger and giving goals away after no minutes was always going to settle them.”

@NytroLTFC: “Awful. Pathetic. No passion/fight/desire. What else is there to say?

"Refereeing was abysmal but no excuse.

"Midfield was dominated from minute 1.

"The manager and players said all week they knew how much it meant to us and produced that?

"Not good enough on any level whatsoever.”

@DaveGGauntlett: “Luton were very poor, but W*tford were excellent...Joao Pedro in particular.

"He's Premier League quality and was stand out for them.

"No panic tho, take perspective on where we are at and how far we have come.”

@crimebrief: “Looked like we were a man short & couldn’t understand (at the time) why we changed a settled team.

"One of those days, not a great day out but we go again.”

@BartonHatter: “This team have given us some great times, one bad result doesn't undo all the good work.

"It is football, it happens.”

@IanWLee23: “No, need to learn from it.

"And how. Only then, move on.”

@ReeceWatkins777: “It’s not often that 90% of the whole squad put in a stinker in the same game but it’s happened and we move.

"Horvath has been nothing short of excellent since we signed him so any overzealous hate on him is unfair.

"We can right the wrongs when they visit our place. #COYH #LTFC.”

@Ginger_Biscuit4: “Would've taken 4 points from this week. We've got 6.

"Awful performance. Hurts like hell.

"Still above them and on the up. Roll on Sunderland in a weeks time.”

@GrazVegas80: “Whereas Luton have had a stinker today but a decent season so far, Watford have had a good day today but a poor season so far.

“I know which position I'd prefer to be in.

“Watford were saying Bilic should go before today, now one of them has posted a reply of him as Jesus!”

@ben_combes: “Hard to stomach, as I understand it was for our players before kickoff.

"Frustrating. Every team has an off day.

"A small setback in the grand scheme of things.

"The upward trajectory is clear.

"I would rather have our board and leadership than theirs, but we were well beaten today.”

@markjdear: “Big picture - would’ve accepted 6 points from this run of three games as a good return, which it is.

"Sadly they saved their worst performance of the season for today.”

