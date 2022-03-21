HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans on Hull win, James Bree's stunning free-kick and Town going third in the table

Luton completed the double over Hull City for the first time since the 1975-76 season with an excellent 3-1 win at the MKM Stadium on Saturday.

Elijah Adebayo put the visitors in front on nine minutes before Harry Cornick doubled the score in the second period, with James Bree's wonderful free kick putting Town out of sight.

Tom Eaves pulled one back in stoppage time, but reacting to the contest on social media, @NeilSim09518616 said: "Fantastic performance today.

The Luton Town fans at Hull on Saturday

"Loads still out injured, but whoever comes in is outstanding - eg Pottsy and Fred have been unbelievable in the last 2 games."

@kjbsparks: "It’s good to see our squad stepping up when any off them are needed .

"That team, 7 goals in 2 . Well done Luton town backroom staff for getting this squad together."

@CMV60: "I’m so proud of the club that didn’t cut of its nose to spite its face when they rehired NJ.

"He is just such a breath of fresh air when it comes to his passion and love for our club. He reminds me of Klopp.

"Football has kicked me in the guts just once too often to allow for it but regardless of where we end up, I am so proud of our so called small club.

"We may have the smallest infrastructure in the division but we have the biggest heart #COYH."

@GFD1967: "Battered them. Disappointed to let the late goal in but we were never challenged.

"They were mauled by the Luton

"UP THE HATTERS!"

@ChappersLTFC: "Insane. Absolutely insane! I love this club COYH!"

@ben_combes: "On this day in 2014, we were 93rd in the football pyramid (top of the conference).

"We are now 23rd, and 3rd in the @SkyBetChamp … a meteoric rise! 70 places.

"All aboard the @premierleague express."

@joshh_h2003: "Unfortunate to concede right at the depth but 3 pts is 3pts. sitting pretty in 3rd.

"@premierleague see you soon lads x"

@MichaelRuss1987: "3rd in the league, just let that sink in a minute, 3rd in the league!

"Can't speak highly enough about these players and staff!

"What a season we are having! COYH!!

@eartheart6: "Come on now, get the play offs in mind, the transfer lists ready for promotion and staying in this league.

"The ground negotiations done re. Premier League, the injured players fit, couple of days of celebrating where we are and then bang, go for it."

@gezprioruk: "Fantastic !! , luton town you make me happy when skies are grey COYH !!!"

@Andy_Peacock: "How did I end up supporting the best club in the entire world!?"

@SeanLyness24: "I think we've actually stumbled across something really good with Fred at RWB.

"It's nice to see him in our 352."

@ShazzaB1960: "In fact think he (Potts) played more securely than Naismith of late.

"No problem Potts keeping his place."

Former Luton player Marvin Johnson also tweeted: "With only 8 games to go @LutonTown sitting 3rd in the Championship makes me happy and proud.

"It’s never to soon to play at the highest level and I wish everyone at the club the very best in their remaining games.

"@premierleague will love you."

On Bree's goal, @bulablenks: "The Sheehan influence can be seen in all aspects of Bree's games now!"

@DappaD8: "Easily my player of the season, Breezy we love you man C.O.Y.H

"The Town are going Up !!! We are Luton Town !!

@ltfcdan: "Absolutely immense for so long now."