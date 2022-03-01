HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans on Town climbing into the top six, Curtis Davies' reception at Kenilworth Road and Derby boss Wayne Rooney's comments

Luton made it three Championship wins in a row for the first time this season after seeing off Derby County 1-0 at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Danny Hylton scored the only goal of the game on 67 minutes as the Hatters climbed into the top six, leapfrogging both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United in the process.

Reacting to the the match-winner's efforts, on Twitter, @GaryMardle: "Danny gave a masterclass in what Danny does best - he’s a talisman and deserved the goal.

"But watch that knock down from Jerome - what a signing he’s proved to be - sometimes those knock downs and assists go unnoticed but so valuable."

@GrantTheHatter: "Well chuffed for Hylts , has come through a lot and deserves his crack at the Championship."

@nickverney: "Two Danny Hylton moments in a week Mrs Hylton ask for your new coat new car and dream holiday this week because Danny looked so happy I think you’ll get all three I’m so happy for him

@Robbo_73: "Remember chatting with NJ in Hungary in summer 2016 his words were “ you fans will love him “ #hylts."

On the club's play-off chances this season now, @FotCarrs: We’ve got some very tough fixtures coming up both against teams aiming for promotion and teams scrapping for survival.

"The one thing we can definitely say is that anyone can beat anyone in this league.

"It’s going to be fun!!"

@saul1972: "Next three are massive 5 points would do me but 6 would be a bonus any more would be heaven either way what we have done so far is just amazing so just enjoy it."

@mickkent2: "Reckon we will finish with 74 points, just enough for 5th or 6th place.

"Wembley beckons for 42,000 hatters."

@Johnhog71438483: "No one expected us to do so well

"Let's enjoy it while it lasts."

@greyfriar1224: "Whatever happens, this season is a great success.

"I fear the Summer though and trying to keep our players."

@AdamDriscoll92: "Can't say I fear losing anyone other than Adebayo and perhaps Campbell, both of whom would leave for significant transfer fees.

"Even so, with our recruitment team working as they do, we're unlikely to start next season weaker than we are now.

"Next 3 league games are crucial. Could be back chasing the play-offs or comfortably in them."

@kevlennon1: "Quite simple. We all believe. The Town are going up."

After the game, former Hatters defender Curtis Davies, who came through the ranks at the club, applauded the Town fans following what could be his last appearance at Kenilworth Road.

Discussing the response he received, @Alan28579741: "Absolutely a class act , well deserved applause for a former Hatter.

@callumLtfc: "Never got to see him play for us but an absolute legend always appreciates us."

@Forever__Hatter: "That goal away at Wrexham will always be in my memory - bouncing in the away end that day great times."

@mark_franklin83: "Classy. Absolute Rolls Royce."

@WyvernCricket: "Now that is how you conduct yourself, however disappointed you might be!

"Classy player, and a classy person. Thanks and well done Curtis !

"Perhaps Mr Rooney could get some lessons from Curtis on humility and respect, given his sour post match remarks."

@PHOTOGENIX_DE: "Don’t go in for all this booing when a player swaps clubs.

"If they have given their all for the previous club then it should not be forgotten."

Meanwhile, County boss Wayne Rooney spoke afterwards, saying he felt the Hatters squad weren't bless with 'great individuals' but were an 'honest and hard-working team'.

On the comments, @PhilipW15449921: "Surprised he mentions about us not having great individuals when he should know himself how much more important the collective team spirit is when it comes to winning football matches!

"Think it's unusual and disrespectful for any manager to say the other 'team doesn't have great individuals' especially when players like Naismith and Campbell have excelled.

"Didn't see any players of quality in the Derby side to make me think they should be beating us."

@Harfordisgod: "He also changed their shape to neutralise us which was absolutely working until the goal.

"If we concede that type of goal I'd be angry as well.