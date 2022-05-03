HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to 7-0 thrashing at champions Fulham

The Luton Town fans at Fulham on Monday night

Luton suffered their worst Championship defeat since October 2019 as they were thumped 7-0 by an exhilarating Fulham side on Monday night, the Cottagers wrapping up the Championship title in the process.

Two goals from Aleksander Mitrovic, plus further strikes by Tom Cairney, Kenny Tete, Fabio Carvalho, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Jean Michael Seri made it a tough night for manager Nathan Jones and the near 2,000 away fans, plus those watching live on Sky Sports.

Asked for their views on the contest, @DynamoKevCOYH tweeted: “Fulham on fire, late disruption to starting team, more injuries and everyone's knackered.

"Not surprising we got a pasting given those circumstances.”

@PaulofLutonAC: “Yes all caught up a bit yesterday with the injuries as well.

"However going into the last game of the season with our play off fate in our own hands we would have taken at the start of the season.

"Everybody, including the team, need to forget yesterday and go for it on Saturday.”

@danlukeashby: “Have to risk him (Jordan Clark) Vs Reading.

"Can’t play Lansbury, Naismith and Snodgrass together no legs to get around the pitch.”

@NytroLTFC: “Everything went wrong. Fulham destroyed us.

"Injuries haven't helped but even so, really really poor game from us.

"Got a lot of work to do this week before Reading.

"Point isn't enough, don't want to be relying on 2 other games.

"I'm confident, just not as much as I was 4 weeks ago.”

@Rumblefishass: “As soon as the first goal went in it seemed like we went to conserve energy and not get injured mode.”

@Richbow79: “Fulham are to good for this league and it’s showed.

"I think we had lost this one before a ball was kicked.

"It was always going to be about what happens at the weekend.”

@PTens91: “Obviously no shame in losing to that Fulham side, however it's the way we lost that disappointed me.

"Allowed the man to drift free for the first two, and then just rolled over second half.

"Very lacklustre and un-Luton like. Looked tired, but then have to question when the likes of Kioso, CMG, Thorpe, Muskwe are going to get a game if not with our current injury list and in essentially a free hit game.

"Fred needlessly rushed back and now out again. Just a frustrating game.

"But on to Sat, still in our hands and believe the lads can do it!”

@Leon161: “We are very good at bouncing back after defeat.

"The mentality of the squad under NJ is never in question.

"The problem will be how many players will be fit.

"We need Adebayo and Campbell back and hope Reading are already on the beach.”

@Darwen88: “Fulham were majestic, no doubt about it.”

@DavidChaps: “Congratulations to Fulham, worthy champions.

"All to play for at home to Reading on Saturday as we limp literally towards the finishing line #COYH.”

@Rlitch1: “The first 20 minutes I thought was the best we have played in ages.

"Then the injury plus the ball going out and the crowd keeping it going nuts seemed to unhinge us.

"Yellow cards galore. Nathan must be wanting to crawl into a hole after Manager of Year.”

@thejim84: “Who cares win on Saturday and we are in the playoffs.”

@PeteGurney1: “Will be hard to lift the team for Sat.

"Such a shame the team has suffered so many injuries.

"Win, lose, draw on Sat will them off.”

@PaulSparks1964: “Never too high, never too low. On to the Kenny next Saturday.

"Simple equation, have to win.”

@JohnCawdell: “Three more plus points. One I’m pleased we aren’t playing them next week.

“Two Sheffield Utd are.

"Three we need to get used to this when we are in the Premiership next season. #coyh.”

@trplumbheatgas: “What don't break us, makes us stronger.

"You get hit hard, we get up, brush it off and move on.

"The season, players, manager, team, staff have been fantastic, way more than expected.

"We go again. Congratulations to Fulham.”

@LeviLTFC: “Today was always a free hit.

"Win against 21st placed Reading (at home) and we’re in the play offs, simple as that.

"It’s still in our hands.”

@markledsom1: ”Other teams will have their fun of course but 7-0 is no worse than 1-0 for our overall picture.

"Need to refocus for Saturday. All in our own hands going into the final day.

"Dream season still very much on. #COYH.”

@hotshothamish77: “Tonight means nothing. This squad have been amazing.