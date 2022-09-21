HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to Blackburn victory and Jones' comments on Town supporters believing they 'should be' beating Championship teams

Luton earned a first home win of the season at the weekend as they beat Blackburn Rovers 2-0 thanks to Carlton Morris’s sixth goal of the season and wonderful strike from defender Reece Burke.

After the game, boss Nathan Jones had a message for the Hatters faithful in his post match press conference, stating Town were not a side that 'should be’ winning games in the Championship, after seeing expectancy levels raised by a small minority on social media.

Reacting to the comments, @DaveyBoySmith85 tweeted: “One of the things I love about NJ is how he always talks us up, never suggests we can’t compete and never sets limits.

"This was a quality which became even more apparent after listening to GJ do the exact opposite for months.

"It saddens me to see his mood in recent pressers #COYH.”

@LeeDeason7: “I know the majority of us think he's doing a fantastic job.

"He's a great leader and I wouldn't want anyone else managing our team.

Luton's fans stand up to applaud as a mark of respect for Queen Elizabeth II during Town's 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday

"You'll always get a few who don't think before they post on social media.

"Best to ignore them.”

@Capt_Crackers: “Fans have got every right to moan at whatever they want, but those moaning are clearly a small minority so I think it shows a weakness from him to reference them …… and now gives them a bigger stick to beat him with.

"He’s still been amazing for us either way.

“He’s also got to realise that some fans are morons.

"Can’t help feeling he’s sounded a little precious here.

"We all know the work and sacrifice he puts in, so not sure there’s too much of a need to be going down this route for a very small social media minority.”

@0190dw: “It's football though isn't it. Everyone’s got an opinion.

"We’re all managers in the stands.

"He has taken praise for when doing well, he’s got to learn not take it to heart when things don't go too plan.

“We are on same points as we're last season after 10 games.”

@richyhardy: “I love NJ and I don’t think there’s another manager who could replicate what he’s done with us, but the fact he clearly takes note of what is said on social media is mental.”

@ihalliwell: “Dedication is there to see, I hope all this nonsense of being linked with clubs that are behind us in terms of progress doesn't distract NJ, although I guess it has to happen at some stage.”

@nickverney: “I think he’s saying that we were beating sides who’s supporters were saying they should beat teams like Luton and now we are saying it.

"No one has a God given right to win football matches

“Unfortunately success raises expectations that just human nature and Nathan has been very successful at Luton, but it’s a lot to ask of the team.

"When you look down the league’s there are sides below Conference level that we were having big games against not that long ago.”

@sharpeangle: “Please name a (the) club which DOESN'T have fickle fans? Rather think that comes as part of the job description.”

@ben_combes: “A fab win and a much needed confidence boost ahead of the international break.

“13 points after 10 games is exactly where we were at this point last season too (for all the naysayers and doubters this year)

“A decent start. Hopefully we can build from here.”

On the Luton News Facebook page, Steve Guard said: “An incredible season last season, far more than any of us expected and for me, it was a dream time moment making the Play-Offs.

"You never that could have gone much better for us without all the injuries, but what a great effort.

"Could we do it again this season, maybe with a little luck but I'll be happy if we have a good competitive season and establish the club as a very good one in The Championship.

"We've all enjoyed a great run of success of the last few seasons since winning our place back in League football.

"Long may it continue. COYH!!”

With Morris getting his sixth goal in as many games, the summer signing earned some glowing praise too, @LutonEye tweeting: “A proper front man and great to watch.

"All action, pace and power.

"As I said Saturday, the best centre forward we've had since Steve Howard, IMHO.”

The return of Henri Lansbury and Town’s first clean sheet at home since the opening day were also lauded, as @thompsett_matt said: “Lansbury looked great holding.

"Finally someone to fill that Naismith void?

"Big fan of Morris. I like his strength, hold up play and a great goal scorer.

"Has more about him then Elijah does.”

As @talkabouttom added: “I said Brereton Diaz would do unspeakable things if our defence didn't improve.

"Our defence is miles above what it was on Wednesday and Diaz was able to do absolutely nothing!