HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to defeat at play-off rivals Huddersfield Town

Luton saw their four game unbeaten run ended after going down 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Monday night.

The Terriers took the lead on the hour mark through Jon Russell, before Town striker Elijah Adebayo missed a penalty to make it 1-1, with Naby Sarr’s header making sure of the points late on.

Reacting to the defeat, Joanne Stuckey said: “1st half, both sides were understandably cautious.

"2nd half we came at them more but lacked quality and creativity in the final 1/3.

"1 shot on target speaks volumes. We didn't have many more against Peterborough.

"Adebayo has been muscled out the past few games and we're relying on holding the ball up too much rather than passing through teams.

"Strange substitutions again. Is Hart's influence being missed?

"Defensive lapses meant it wasn't a 0-0 game but they really weren't that much better than us.

"The loss was hard to take but we're still in a great position. Come on you Hatters!”

@TWeston1953: “I don’t expect a playoff place, lots of hysteria but they are dropping points in all of the last 5 games.

"Lets get Power Court built with more income then have a real go at it.”

@SinKrypto: “This is still our best season since the early 90s! Remember this and smile.”

@RodMurrell1: “Lots of doom and gloom merchants, lost away from home.,

“Still in the playoffs and punching above our weight, what ever will be will be.”

@ltfcdan17: “Natural to be picking up injuries at this stage, although we don’t have the quality in depth of the higher spending clubs.

"So, that will be our downfall.

"We only demonstrate creativity and play through the lines when we have Clark or Berry available.

"We always go very direct without either option.

“10 players out injured. We’re dropping like flies.

"Ultimately, that’s what’s killing us. Clearly not meant to be this season.”

@RicSiGo: “It was good while it lasted, but that's our Playoff chances gone, genuinely.”

@howstar123: “It's been a good ride but that's where it ends!”

@Aktive_uk: “Gutted, Adebayo never looked confident stepping up.

"Can’t knock him though, he’s been amazing for us this season.”

@DAZHATTER: “I guess we're saving our best play, for once we're actually playing in the Playoffs! (Guess should maybe be HOPE).”

@DJFire12340000: “We are working with a minuscule budget with no loanees and a mounting injury list.

"I feel nothing but pride for each and every performance, by right we should be in a relegation dog fight but here we are, daring to dream the impossible, always the underdogs but never defeated!”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Go again Friday. Poor defending and a penalty miss.

"We have had an incredible season. Still in the play offs.

"All to play for. COYH.”

@markledsom1: “Disappointing performance tonight (and at Posh) but still two points clear with five big games to go.

"Forest game massive opportunity but will still be in contention no matter how that one goes. Keep believing! #COYH.”

@lloydyhomann: “Players looking tired, long hard season.