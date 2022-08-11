HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to disappointing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two Newport County

Cauley Woodrow lays the ball off against Newport in midweek

A much-changed Luton side were dumped out of the Carabao Cup following a 3-2 first round defeat against Newport County on Tuesday night.

Carlos Mendes Gomes and Tom Lockyer had both found the net to put the hosts ahead twice in the tie, but the Exiles hit back quickly on both occasions and then stole victory with 15 minutes left.

Having seen manager Nathan Jones make 11 alterations from the team who drew 1-1 at Burnley on Saturday, discussing the result and performance on social media, @mutleyltfc said: “I read the game as an experiment that didn't work.

"No need to panic.”

@hatt3rs1988: “Start with two defenders going to suffer the consequences.”

@robbie2610: "Not worried at all. These results happen.

"Players are still finding there fitness.

"I would not panic at all.”

@shanewright53: “You play the circumstances and when you go behind with 20 mins left, the sort of regular and standard way we play is thrown out of the window, which is a shame as we let ourselves down.”

@Maasseeeyy: “I’d say Thorpe and Watson two bright sparks from last night that was about it.

"CMG going off I think changed the game in my opinion.”

@shanewright53: “Thought he (Lockyer) was good last night, one of the few that were.

"Him, Dion, Thorpe, Burke were good.”

@LTFC_Gaz: “Think it highlights the lack of balanced depth in our squad, why are we so overloaded with natural attacking wide players with the system we play.

"It's bizarre. I thought it was a mishap because we changed shape for last season but we haven't rectified it, just made it worse.”

@3dw1n__: “Too much shoehorning players into positions they can’t play.

"If we want to see what Pereira is all about then playing him LWB surely isn’t the solution.

"Agree with Berry Jerome and Muskwe, I’d also add Locks looked miles off it.

"Hopefully Woodrow just needs minutes to step up.”

@killawat: “Senior players did not do enough. Berry, Jerome, Woodrow were poor.

"Don't understand not starting Morris. Why play Jerome?

"Don't see what NJ sees in Muskwe. Been poor every time I have seen him play.

"Team selection strange. Only 2 defenders then NJ criticises defending.

“Also, some players did well - Watson, Thorpe, Pereira.

"Don't get Lansbury at centre back.

"Why not play 4 at back with HL in midfield. Feel like NJ got it wrong last night. Not just players.”

@OshoSZN: “It’s clear which players are desperately needing minutes - some looked miles off it.”

@callumLtfc: “CMG & Watson & Dion stood out - shows we desperately need to replace Naismith & I sadly think Muskwe & Jerome & Berry need a loan.”

@Richbow79: “The ref was the worst I've seen in a long time. The foul on CMG was comical.”

@LutonEye: “We played 2 defenders. So defending was always likely to be an issue.

"Anyway, fixture congestion eased by one.”

@wearelutontown: “A good run out’ - pretty much sums it all up."

@talkabouttom: “We haven't had the greatest start to the season - 2 points in 2 games and knocked out of the League Cup.

"We can only hope things get better.

"And if not? We'll still support the boys.”

@Mikey_Hatter: “That might have told NJ about a few players.

"Trouble is, that side should be capable of playing a Championship match.

"Under par, quick learn and move on I guess.”

@danny_ltfc: "I know its really disappointing but it’s best we focus on the league now.”

On the Luton News Facebook page, Steve Guard said: “Hugely disappointing as a run in any cup competition has a benefit to the players supporters and the club.

"A shock and very disappointing loss.

"All involved share that loss, can't be down to any individual if that's what has been put out.”

As Benedict Quince added: “There was more than enough quality on the pitch to win that and 1st half we were well in control some errors from ref and ourselves contributed to the result.