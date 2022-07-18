HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to Nathan Jones' business in the transfer window so far

New boy Ethan Horvath gets the ball moving against Northampton on Saturday - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones has been a busy man in the transfer window this summer, with seven signings making their way to Kenilworth Road.

The most recent was Barnsley forward Carlton Morris, who joins Cauley Woodrow, Alfie Doughty, Matt Macey, Ethan Horvath, Louie Watson and Luke Freeman, as reacting to the club’s business on Twitter, @outofbounds58 said: As someone said before (their trademark not mine)…if Carlsberg did transfer windows then…”

@leebrimblephoto: “I think definitely better than I expected.”

@bovis_ted: “Need another centre half then happy.”

@LTFCNews: “Much better. Although I do believe Kal is irreplaceable.”

@3dw1n__: “5 subs this year, and last year proved injuries mean that a high quality squad is key.

"Cornick will be more than important for us this year.”

@TWeston1953: “Squad looking better year on year, but I think we're going to lose one, a central defender is still required.”

@Hitesh_78_: “Would be nice to get a CB in. Alfie Mawson?”

@NytroLTFC: “We need a centre back for sure.

"Maybe another one in the back line just for depth.

"But obviously we need to clear a few out now as quite a big squad.

"I still have a tiny thought in the back of my mind Elijah could go before September but we shall see.

"Superb business though.”

@UsmanUP: “Amazing window. Gutted we missed out on 2 signings.”

@sman3d: “Personally impressed, not going to pretend I know a load about all of them, but all seem to be an uptick quality wise.

“Be interesting to see how the squad / management handle the rise in expectations this season.

“Wonder if the defender will be a right back rather than new Kal.”

@DonnyLebowski: “Given our recruitment history. It’s kind of par for the course.

"Interestingly we’ve gone from people clamouring for signings a few weeks ago to being linked with everyone!”

@MISTERPDW: “Think the squad is coming together nicely. A centre back with pace would be handy, but plenty of attacking options.”

"We were over reliant on Adebayo last season for goals, although we were effective at getting results without him in the last couple of months.”

@Bonkers1966: “So do you think he still wants to add another defender after the loss of Naismith - or do you think with Osho returning and the possibility of moving Bell to a central position he’s happy with that?

@Stimpy29601247: “Much better.”

@darrenjamesweir: “Unreal business-signal of intent COYH.”