HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans react to QPR defeat, Cameron Jerome's starring display and 'embarrassing' standard of officiating in the Championship

Town's fans watch on as Luton were beaten by QPR on Sunday

Luton saw their seven game unbeaten league run at home ended by QPR on Sunday, beaten 2-1 at Kenilworth Road.

Cameron Jerome had put the hosts in front during the first half, before the visitors hit back after the break, ex-Hatter Andre Gray converting a penalty and Rob Dickie winning it late on.

Reacting to the result, Steve Guard said: "Don't know how we lost this game, dominated for the majority but in the end didn't really create enough or test the keeper with attempts on goal.

"A bit unlucky to lose and the draw would have been a fair result.

@markledsom1: Ah, well, we’ve beaten plenty of clubs this season who we normally struggle against so here’s to six points from QPR next season - unless we’re a division above you by then of course. #COYH."

@DappaD8: "Gutted !!! thought we had it today but the best team lost still a good performance all round tho.

"We march on to the next , C.O.Y.H."

@SellarsStacey: "We were far the better team. Unlucky today. Terrible officials.

"We will finish higher than them this season.

"We go again on Wednesday. Up the Hatters."

@ZarBeck26: "Wouldn't disagree with NJ tbh, they weren't owt special... gifting them the 3 points!"

@JamesBu81097356: "R bad run against top 6 teams continues only 1 win in 10 games 7 points from the 10 games it's where we need to improve.

"We r in a great position would have been great to get the draw."

There was plenty of comments about referee Josh Smith and his officials too, with a handball by Jordan Clark in the build-up to Town's opener going unpunished, while Rangers midfielder Ilias Chair wasn't sent off despite raising his hands to Tom Lockyer on the stroke of half time.

Late on, Luke Amos was in a clear offside position for the QPR winner, with keeper James Shea also having a claim he was being infringed too by the substitute.

@robbie2610 said: "The standard of the officials in this league is embarrassing.

"Chair should have been sent off as the letter of the law says you can’t raise your hands.

"Then the winner was clearly offside that was a easier decision to give than Adebayo’s."

@AshCam_17: "We weren't great second half by any stretch but the common theme here that I completely agree with is the officiating.

"Awful all over, for both teams not just us.

"Should of known when the lino kept the ball in play and then flags for a throw?"

@O_DAWG_UK: "Win some lose some. That’s football. But that officiating was a joke.

"Got every big decision (for both teams) wrong.

"Not sure how you can be so consistently bad as a professional."

@hollie_hatter: "Sadly Kal looked a bit rusty after his injury, and our passing especially in the 2nd half was sloppy.

"The officials decisions were shall I say ‘interesting.'

"Never mind, on to the next game. Just hope Pelly’s injury is minor."

@nickverney: "The constant fouling and play acting really wound me up as for the Referee well he took so long coming back after they got the winner I assumed he was celebrating in the QPR end which just about summed up his performance."

@Rogjw1014: "Well it certainly wasn't accidental so the pure fact there was clear intent surely negates whether it was overly aggressive or malicious, you simply cannot put your hands into another players face like that.

"Poor officiating has just become the norm across all the leagues sadly."

@brendankeogh10: "I can’t believe that the referee or his assistant never penalised QPR on their second goal.

"A QPR player was in a technically offside position (even though he didn’t score) and was interfering with play by blocking the keeper and backing him over the goal line. Disappointing!!!"

@FluffyCurtis_: "All goals shouldn't have stood really, ours is a handball, their first in a dive imo and 2nd is clear offside."

However, Jerome did earn plenty of praise for his efforts, named star man by the sponsors, as @JasonLTFC added:"Fully deserved. I think that was his best game in a Luton shirt. Was an absolute monster up top."

@DappaD8: "Well done cami well deserved mate.