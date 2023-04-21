HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans slam 'comical' and 'Maradona-esque' handball attempt from Reading striker Andy Carroll

Luton supporters have blasted Andy Carroll’s ‘comical’ and ‘Maradona-esque’ attempts to claim a second goal during the Hatters’ 1-1 draw against Reading on Wednesday night.

With the former England, Newcastle and Liverpool forward having put the Royals ahead just a few minutes after the interval, it looked like had he made it 2-0 moments later when turning in another right-wing cross.

However, Town’s players were as one with their reaction that it was a blatant handball, and with replays proving that was the case, referee Tim Robinson disallowed the goal, dishing out a second yellow to the experienced striker as he was sent off.Carroll went on to apologise on Instagram for what he described as an ‘unintentional’ handball, with Reading interim manager Noel Clark stating that some ‘common sense’ should have been shown from the officials with their decision to dismiss his side’s main goal threat.

Those excuses didn’t wash with Hatters fans though as writing on social media, @RobHadgraft said: “You could say Carroll swept the ball in with his hand as an instinctive reaction and couldn't help himself, but it certainly wasn't "accidental" - and by celebrating he made the offence even worse.

@neil3345: “Some of the statements are comical.

"Carroll let his side down by trying to cheat - no sympathy.”

@Hatspur72: “Accidental handball and he reels away like he’s scored a bullet header.

Luton's fans at the Madejski Stadium on Wednesday night

"Wake up and smell what you are shovelling.

"Completely tried to con the officials.

"One things for sure, his manager certainly shouldn’t be defending him for it.

"That’s just completely blinkered or plain stupidity. Probably both !!”

@valenta125: “Despite the red card and subsequent one game ban, I think the FA should take retrospective additional action for blatant cheating....maybe a further three games.

"Might set a deterrent for anyone who considers it in future.”

@JIMBOLTFC: “100%. Red.”

@GrazVegas80: “He's hit the ball in with his hand and celebrates when he thinks a goal is given.

“That's cheating and he deserved his booking and the red.

“How his manager tries to justify that when it left them without their only threat for that match and for future games defies belief.

"From a purely sporting point of view I was delighted that Carroll got sent off for his blatant cheating.

“There's so much of it in this league that it's a rare thing to see it punished.”

@Koukkoullis1: “Looked intentional as he went up for it with both hands and his head.

"My instincts tell me he knew what he was doing, albeit in the heat of battle, as his manager says “it is what it is”.”

@greyfriar1224: “Cant stand it when a manager blatantly ignores the truth about something like this.

"I’m sure Reading fans can see through it.”

@markstephenson2: “How can you accidentally handball it with your arm outstretched, hiding the ball towards the goal?”

@roadknight999: “Maradona-esque!”

@Mark61985760: “He did show some common sense - he sent him off for a blatant handball.

"Perhaps “the big man” was innocently practicing his Tai Chi moves in front of goal when the ball accidentally struck his hand and ended up in the net.

"The subsequent celebration was just a touch of the old St Vitus Dance kicking in, it could happen to practically anyone really….

@GlennMcG4: “Why is he apologising if it was unintentional?”

@jamotweets: “Unintentional but reeled away in celebration……. Riiiiiight.”

@NytroLTFC: “I had a feeling after the first foul Carroll would end up getting himself sent off.

"Didn't think it would be for deliberate handball mind.”

@NevvyNoChange: “’Unintentional’ LIDDERALLY volley balls it into the net”

@Run2Swim50: “It did appear Luton had been caught out by the exact same corner routine within the space of five minutes.”

@BrianHodgson3: “Hunt should be fuming with him, not defending him.

"1 0 up and then he does that knowing he's been booked and risking 2nd yellow.

"Once they were down to 10 we were always going to get back in the game, with 11 we may not have.

"Those lost 2 points may relegate them.”

@Lewis_jones53: “Thought the referee had a decent game last night as well.

"A few odd decisions but overall a good performance.”

@atstimson: “That's up there with the Birmingham manager's reaction to that tackle as the stupidest manager quotes of the season.”

Writing on the Luton News Facebook page, Chris Glenn said: “He knew exactly what he was doing.”

Mal Dolby: ”He cheated, he knew it, so did all the Luton players.

"Glad the lino saw it as well, otherwise the ref might have given it.”

Steve Murphy: “Blatant handball punching the ball into the net?

"Two nil game over?

"How can a manager condone that sort of thing?

"Our luck has been pretty bad on quite a few occasions lately, but fortunately the ref got this one right.”

David Wilson: “Another deluded Manager.”

Richard J Ley: “Their manager is as big a clown as Carroll.”

Meanwhile, when discussing a performance that saw the Hatters secure their play-off position for a second successive season, @NytroLTFC said: “On another day we probably win.

"Dominated the first half after Carroll skied his effort in the first 10 mins.

"Ball just wouldn't go in.

"Reacted well to them scoring and sending off.

“They obviously sat deep and time wasted but it is what it is.

"Got the job done. Now to aim for 3rd.”

@mikedoney: “Hard fought not a fantastic performance but the bottom teams are fighting for survival a point is enough and maintains a good run.

"Hopefully we finish third.”

@thegraphicbomb: “Feel so good this morning, very proud of what we've done this season.

"Not sure with the play offs, I think its less about who we get and more about what shape we'll be in.

"If we are on fire we have a great chance.”

@sjdhatters: “Amazing effort with 3 games left #COYH.”

@JamesHailey1: “Little old Luton in the play offs again!

"An absolutely fantastic achievement from Rob Edwards, Mick, Gary etc and the boys.

"Can relax for the last few games now.

"Just need the momentum. No getting the Blades now.

"#TeamsLikeLuton.”