HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans thrilled 'influential' Clark has signed a new deal

Luton Town fans couldn’t hide their delight with the news that midfielder Jordan Clark signed a new long term contract at Kenilworth Road this week.

The 29-year-old joined the Hatters in the summer of 2020, arriving on a free transfer from League One side Accrington Stanley and has gone on to play 103 matches, scoring eight goals, and by his own accounts is playing his ‘best football’ under current boss Rob Edwards.

Reacting to the news that Clark is staying put on Twitter, @LFPB_LBG said: “Massive, massive player, delighted is an understatement.

Town midfielder Jordan Clark goes close against Swansea on Saturday

"Locks next please!”

@Genieman2: “Fantastic news! One of the best in the division.

"Hope this sets a marker down for others to follow, the grass isn’t always greener.”

@mikedoney: “He is a fantastic player not just for himself but the team in general good leader without being the actual captain.

"Well regarded by his mates and the fans love players who give it all which he does.”

@mutleyltfc: “To be honest, he is one - a little like Cornick - who, I believe may not shine as much at a good number of other clubs, due to the constructive atmosphere at Luton.

"The good news is, hopefully we won't have cause to find out...”

@RockinaRobin: “If he stays the length of his contract he'll see about 35 more @WatfordFC managers I reckon!!”

@outofbounds58: “Makes me think about Breezy.

"Should he have just done the same thing rather than going for the big pay cheque (and now no prospect of regular football)?”

@SteveLTFC17: “Made my day.

"Almost always puts in a minimum 8 out of 10 performance.

"A bit mad he'd never played in the Championship before, he took to it immediately.

“Needs his own song now.”

@IanWLee23: “Great work all round.”

@NytroLTFC: “Excellent news. He’s improved season on season to the point he’s one of the first names down on the team sheet.

"Can play a few roles as well which is vital.

"He’s a gem of a player.

"Hopefully means others will follow and want to stay too.

"Nothing but good times at the moment.”

@ihalliwell: “Probably need a few more signed up to follow suit, Clicker and a few others are our bedrock in this division.”

@SelkirkIan: “The best free ever! Such an influential player in the way we play.”

@gompstomp78: “Still hard to believe we got him on a free tbh, he has turned into arguably one of our most important players during his time.

"The fact he has signed a new contract just shows how much he believes that we are a club ready for the next level.”

@lutontown007: “Great deal.”

@teamslikeLuton: “Has been an incredible signing that for me - shows the incredible work of our recruitment team.

"Shows the progress we continue to make that a player who would no doubt have huge interest is happy to stay at the club.

"Greatest free transfer ever that's no longer a debate.”

@FotCarrs: “Delighted!”

@lutonmagoo: “Better than the new signing.”

@BedfordHatter: “Good business all round.”

@AdamDriscoll92: “Personally, I don't think there are many better CM's in the league.

"He might not have the CV or market value of others, but no doubting his quality.

“Huge statement of intent for such a key player to extend.

"Hopefully others follow.”

@Clerection: “First time I saw him play, it was at Accrington I think, I knew he was something special and he’s just got better and better.”

@MikeJFanning: “That is just the best news.

"Congratulations to everyone involved #COYH.”

@StaceySellars4: “Brilliant. Congratulations Clicker and look forward to seeing you at Luton for many years to come.

"Grass is not always greener on the other side.

"This club is something special.”

@weejpw: “Amazing news for all involved.

"Greatly talented player who just oozes class on and off the pitch.

"Good work 2020!!!”

@AndyWatts76: “Fantastic news, has been a standout player this season.”

@lukewillis1996: “Brilliant news workhorse of a player onwards and upwards.”

@StevenEade: “Great news!

“His improvement and impact on the team over the last year has been huge, a real key player for us now.

"Lockyer next please.”

Meanwhile, on the Luton News Facebook page, Darren Brown said: “First name on the team sheet along with Alan Campbell for me.”

Jon Saunders: “Great player pleased he is staying.

“Need to get a few more on new contracts too.”