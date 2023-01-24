HATTERS CHATTER: Luton fans thrilled to see a resurgent Adebayo on target in Wigan win

Luton ran out 2-0 winners at Wigan Athletic on Saturday, their second victory at the DW Stadium in just a few days after making FA Cup progress in midweek.

Harry Cornick got the Hatters up and running, before Elijah Adebayo scored his third goal in three matches after the break, as Town won a fourth game out of five under boss Rob Edwards.

Advertisement

Commenting on the fixture, Dennis Ward said: “Before last week’s match I had been purring about RE use of Subs being much better than NJ .

The Luton Town fans at Wigan on Saturday

“Perhaps I should just put it down to being beaten by a better team on the day.

“Thankfully he was back on it yesterday with timely game changers.

Advertisement

"A fantastic performance from all of the starting eleven and then shored up at the right time by every change.

“With Elijah having been booked it would have been great to see Fred get a few minutes but what do I know.

Advertisement

"Got the score right though.”

Meanwhile, reacting on Twitter, @GeorgeOsborn said: “Think we’ll find it tough to make top six because I think four teams (Sheffield Utd, Burnley, WBA, Boro) are v strong and doesn’t leave us much room, but if we do it’ll be down to our options up front.”

Advertisement

@mikedoney: “Excellent management from RE a few raised eyebrows at the selection but he got it spot on.”

@SimonRonald1: "We kept the at arms length. Adebayo unplayable today.

Advertisement

"Don't understand why he got booked for being pushed and shoved by McLean and two others.

"Just stood there ignoring the provocation.”

Advertisement

@lutonlocky: “Starting to wish Elijah delayed his return to form until the transfer window closes.”

@JamesHailey1: “You beautiful man!

Advertisement

"Oh O O, He's magic, You know...Elijah Adebayooo!"

@AnleyBrian: "2 visits in 5 days. About 720 miles on the road.

Advertisement

“Had never seen us score away to Wigan.

"Now had 2 wins and 4 goals there in a week.

Advertisement

“We've got Super Robbie Edwards

“#COYH.”

Advertisement

@ben_combes: “Luton @SkyBetChamp form: WWWLW.

“Guess the game my son and I watched live…

Advertisement

“Although to be fair, Luton 2 - WBA 3 was a good game.

“Looking good up in 7th.

Advertisement

“Playoffs within reach!

“#COYH.”

Advertisement

@callumLtfc: “Credit to RE & His coaching staff got it spot on today with everything onto next week vs Grimsby delighted for Harry & Elijah.”

@ben_combes: “Excellent result. Our away record is incredible.

Advertisement

"On fire on the road!

“Bring on @officialgtfc in the FA Cup!”

Advertisement