HATTERS CHATTER: Luton Town fans on Hatters' disallowed goal against Blackpool and Nathan Jones' Championship Manager of the Year award

Town striker Elijah Adebayo see his shot beat Blackpool keeper Chris Maxwell on Saturday

Luton were held to a 1-1 draw by Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The hosts had led through Elijah Adebayo’s early goal, before Gary Madine levelled for the Tangerines with a penalty early in the second half.

In stoppage time, Town thought they had won it, only for Elijah Adebayo to be penalised for alleged foul on Richard Keogh prior to setting up Admiral Muskwe who found the net.

Eight year old Town fan Callum MacDonald from Caddington celebrates at Kenilworth Road

Reacting to the decision on Twitter, @ChrisBovril: “Linesman had arguably the best view of it out of everyone in the stadium too, to the point at which I assumed he'd seen something I hadn't when it was disallowed so I didn't protest it.

"Wasn't until afterwards it became clear how horrendously wrong he got it.”

@PercyCarrera7 tweeted: “You’d think a professional footballer would have a better understanding of the game!!

"He needs to have a word with his team mate Keogh.…. even he admitted that Adebayo had “done him” & they’ve lucked out.”

@philhull56: “To be honest I think their keeper is in a minority of 1 on that.

"The fact that the Assistant Referee apologised says it all.

"If that was a foul the Merseyside derby yesterday would have had at least 8 penalties given.”

@IainHaldane: “I saw the flag early, I’m up the other end, so thought it must be right.

"Saw it on Quest later, only then felt gutted.

"That one decision was massive. I know we’ve had them go in our favour earlier in the season, but it’s at a vital time now.”

@sjdhatters: “Totally agree but he instantly blew. So he had nowhere to go.

"Thought he was poor all afternoon for both sides.

"Really whistle happy and didn't let game flow.”

@WillSherwood1: “The only thing Adebayo was guilty of was wanting the ball more than the defender.

"Joke decision; albeit at the end of a rather subdued performance. #COYH.”

@ltfckimbo: “If only the ref had waited 5 seconds before blowing his whistle to see where the ball had ended up.

"Linesman knew he'd messed up so could they have had a chat and the goal would have stood.”

@RobHadgraft: “From my end of ground it looked like offside had been given & as there didn't seem major arguing, didn't get too upset at the time!

"We're fine for play-offs though, what's more worrying is all those injuries.”

@PaulSparks1964: "Adebayo gets himself half a pace in front, minimal contact, the smaller guy bounces off.

"Anywhere else on the pitch is play on, defender on attacker, you see these many times when the defender sees the ball out for a goal kick.

"A poor decision but probably evens out over time.”

On Facebook, Stacey Sellars wrote: “We were baffled by the penalty they got as Potts never touched him. And the disallowed goal.

"Not to mention the penalty we should of got when Snodgrass was wiped out.”

Yvonne Dodds added: “Just watched again on sky...very very harsh to disallow goal.”

The result saw Luton remain one of the favourites for the remaining three play-off places though, as @ben_combes tweeted: “Very nearly there. Need to contain Fulham to a narrow lose at worst, and a point against Reading at home should do it.”

@teamslikeLuton: “Dogged displays are exactly what gets you into the play-offs, or over a promotion line.

"Nobody is swashbuckling their way into play-offs, that was a solid point in a below-par display with dead feet and 300 injuries. #teamslikeLuton.”

@Fowler1Gary: “Goal difference could be worth a point.

"Ours is superior to that of those chasing us.

"Could be done and dusted by the time we play Fulham.”

Meanwhile, Sunday night saw boss Nathan Jones awarded the Championship Manager of the Year award, to earn the Welshman plenty of praise on social media.

@JamMcGowan tweeted: “D E S E R V E D

“Huge congrats to NJ for rightly being named Manager of the Season in the @SkyBetChamp.

Delighted for him and everyone associated with this wonderful club.

"Whatever happens in the next few weeks, it has been an amazing season. #COYH.”

@lilmissmorfett: “The fact the manager of a team not in automatic promotion places not getting chosen, despite the players making up most of the 11 shows what a phenomenal job he's done and I'm glad he's been recognised for it.”

@ltfc_bible: "Although it is unfortunate that none of our players make the XI, the closest to it is Lloyd Kelly, scoring 2 in 2 for us this season. one word, prolific ;)”

@Mark1972S: “How could it have been anyone else?

"Brilliant achievement. Congratulations, Nathan!”

@MikeJFanning: “Massive congratulations and so well deserved whatever anyone else says.

"To do what we’re doing on the budget we have is close to miraculous #COYH.”

@THowdens: “Absolutely amazing. The right choice and well done @SkyBetChamp and @EFL for recognising the achievement this year with the lowest or certainly one of the lowest budgets in the division.

“Congratulations @LutonTown.”

@davefinan82: “Fully deserved too, with our budget and with all the injuries we’ve had throughout the season.

"It is an incredible achievement that we are in the play off positions.”

@portercarl1: “On merit deservedly manager of the season for the championship has done a great job of guiding Luton town to the verge of the playoffs on a minimal budget and I think they have the smallest wage bill in the championship too!!!