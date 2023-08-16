HATTERS CHATTER: Luton Town fans react to 4-1 opening day defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion

​Luton Town fell to a 4-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in their opening match of the Premier League season.

Solly March, Joao Pedro, Simon Adingra and Evan Ferguson were on target for the hosts as the Hatters scored their first goal in the top flight since 1992 thanks to Carlton Morris’s penalty.

With 3,000 supporters cheering the visitors on at the Amex Stadium, then giving their reaction to the performance on Twitter, @mikedoney said: “Brighton are very strong, they could easily have scored more which means we need to learn fast.

Luton Town fan show their support for the Hatters at Brighton & Hove Albion and Luton Town on Saturday - pic: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

"Thought EA Pelly were out of sorts TL needs a game or two.

"New signings will bed in. We created but need to tighten up defensively.”

@Robison35032341: “We need to hold the ball better, turnover after turnover.

"They played through us too easily. Marvellous needed to stay deeper, especially when we were pushing numbers up.

"But, we did cause them problems, and with better defending, we'll be fine.”

@GraysonFoo24533: “Offensively as a team we looked promising. Defensively we looked vulnerable.

"They cut through our midfield too easily at times without us tracking back adequately.

"Back 3 had to absorb a lot of pressure as a consequence.”

@gezprioruk: “Thought morris had a great game, we seemed very open at the back. Concentration levels seemed to be all over the place however liked the look of Brown when he came on.

"Going forward we looked good some great crosses put in as well.”

@callumLtfc: “We looked dangerous when going forward a tad naive at the back but nothing is won or lost on day 1 pleased for carlton real handful & TK looks a good GK.

“Onto Chelsea where hopefully more bodies in defensively.”

@Stuart11Reid: “Great to see CM looking so comfortable/dangerous at this level.

"The back 3 need to improve and sharpen up, quickly potentially with a new signing.

"Giles and Kabore look very exciting and will be dangerous.

"All in all, very encouraging. September is going to be HUGE.”

@topofthegrots: “Pragmatic for me. It's not like we are the only team that'll get turned over at Brighton this season and we did threaten at times, just need to make some better decisions in the final third.

"I think West Ham at home will give us a better insight into how this season's gonna go.”

@carolynjane71: “I think once we’ve settled and new players gel, we will be fine. We will do it our way.”

@upthehatters: “Good going forward, move the ball quicker, need a CB, ease up on a press in back third.

"Positivity of squad, games was 2-1 until the end. Supporters lifting the team.”

@KatLT14: “Brown needs to start with Morris.

"Chong, Kabore and Giles were the quality we need.

"We need to be more clinical with our opportunities as we missed too many yesterday that would have kept us in the game.

"Defensively we crumbled. Positive start regardless of the result.”

@cbHatternew: “Important lessons to learn, you don’t have time to dwell on the ball.

"Only good thing about the stadium was the acoustics.

"Loved the Joao Pedro song sounded good from the posh seats.”

@LFPB_LBG: “I thought Jacob Brown looked good in his cameo.”

@DonnyLebowski: “Positives. Chong, Brown, Kabore, Giles.

"We’ll have better results against ‘lesser’ gems.

“Pelly out of depth. Kaminski still needs to work with defence. We need a quality CB.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Home win was probably the right result on the balance of things, although 4-1 doesn't really tell the full story.

“Plenty to work on, but also a handful of positives too.

"And realistically, without wanting to write too many off, games like this aren't going to define our season.”

@AnonymousLTFC: “Was surprised how threatening we looked going forward, didn’t look out of place at all.

"Just need to iron out the mistakes in defence.

"We will face far worse teams this season than Brighton away.”

@MatPhillips2: “In the first season of the Championship our manager instilled an ‘imposter syndrome’ mentality into the squad.

"No more amazing stories, or player value comparisons needed.

"Time to really step up and belong. Because we do! #COYH.”

Meanwhile, on the Luton News Facebook page, Phil Wain said: “Probably should have kept more of last season’s team to start and chosen our more defensive minded players.

"We won’t be able to take the game to teams at this level.”

Stephen Conway: “Counter attacking at times was really quick and we moved the ball well, last touch and decision making let us down.

“Let's not sugar coat it, we were over run and stretched many times, but Brighton do that to most.

“Some players are there for sentimental value only and sentiment does not keep you in the PL.

"Fitness and concentration needs improvement. COYH.”

Paul Stillwell: ”Lots of positives, with more game time together, Brown would have shot instead of looking for that pass.

"Morris would head into the corner instead of straight at the keeper.

“Pelly will hoof it clear. Locks will be careful of his arms. Chalk this game down to a valuable lesson.

“They will learn fast, they always do. Barkley will come in and keep everyone alert.

“It's going to be fine. Love the fact our fans sung louder every time Brighton scored.

"We should do that at home too. Drown out their celebrations.”

Malc Hyde: “Best atmosphere in the away end for I don't know how long.

“At 2-1 we had then slightly nervous. Their third was a poor error.

"First day nerves. But we certainly gave it a good go!”

Yvonne Dodds: “Atmosphere was amazing. We will learn from mistakes and move on.

"Unlike Pelly to make such a bad mistake and then we ran out of steam…

"Great competitive first half. We knew this was gonna be hard.

"Onwards and upwards now.”

Mark White: “Just need more urgency when we lose the ball, however we are capable of scoring at this level, nothing that the players can’t work out in training.

"Having said that it’s always going to be tough getting results off the Top Prem teams.

"The key to our survival is at Kenilworth road

"If we can make it difficult for opponents all season we have a chance, lots to learn, and a hard season, but was expecting nothing different.

"What ever happens overall the club will move forward, and be stronger, if we all stay with them.”

Michael Towler: “We need to defend better, get more bodies behind the ball.

"We lost it in midfield defensively. Our attack in numbers was very good.

"Silly mistakes we need to cut out.”

Matt Walsh: “I think we played really well.

“Pelly’s mistake really lost the game unfortunately.

“Fitness is going to be a big issue and all this extra time is going to kill us.

"I still think we will survive by a point or 2 COYH new keeper and kabore looked good.”

James Robert Butcher: “Cut out the sloppy errors and don't commit 2 many men forward left us wide open.

"On the positive first ever Premier goal and Morris off the mark.

"Think we need to go back to basics like first season in Championship, men behind ball hard to beat and stay in the game.”

Dave Creed: “Made some basic errors..

"Back in it at 2-1 then why oh why doesn’t Ruddock put it in the stand?

"We’re not competing with Brighton and they are a good side.

"Speed of the game at this level is something they need to learn quick.

"Plusses are all those who will be around us lost too, except Bournemouth, West Ham drew.

"Giles and Kabore looked very good, some great crosses put in the box, Morris battled hard and Ogbene looked good when he came on too.