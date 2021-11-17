HATTERS CHATTER: Luton Town fans reveal what they did in the international break

Kenilworth Road - home of the Hatters

With Town not in action at the weekend due to the international break, it was a chance for Hatters fans to have the Saturday off and enjoy themselves away from the football.

When asked by the Luton News what they got up to instead of following Nathan Jones' men, here's what a select few did in their spare time.

@BuddhistMatt tweeted: "I spent Saturday afternoon with my 2 grandson’s and was force fed a chicken nugget smothered in tomato sauce by the eldest Henry.

"We then played cars and I read him a couple of books on dinosaurs before showing him pictures on Luton players.

"Great afternoon."

@MrsMcGoo83: "I got to spend some actual time with my horse.

"Most weekends are filled with U15’s football but the boy has covid.

"So it was kinda nice to do me stuff without rushing

@devonhatter: "I was back on stage for the first time since Covid started.

"A one night concert with brilliant friends, bringing entertainment back to life in front of an amazing audience.

"Even got to duet with my son for the first time in public.

"Hell of an emotional evening!"

@lampmick: "Went on a tour of the spurs stadium have to say very impressed.

"Don't know why everyone goes on about Oak Road. Their new stadium has a listed house in their shop."

@GeoffDoyle1: "I was at Wycombe v Portsmouth and so too was Big Mick who was looking very good.

"So who was he watching? Couple of possibles...."