HATTERS CHATTER: Town fans overjoyed by the signing of 'phenomenal' Marvelous Nakamba

Luton secured their fourth signing of the summer transfer window on Thursday, with the return of the hugely popular midfielder Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa.

The 29-year-old had been a superb loan addition when arriving from Villa Park last term, a huge reason behind Town reaching the Premier League when beating Coventry City on penalties in the play-off final.

After weeks of speculation, the Hatters announced the Zimbabwe international had penned a three year deal, with Luton forking out an undisclosed fee for his services.

Taking to social media to discuss the arrival of the hugely popular Nakamba, @high__light09 said: “He was the difference last season. Its marvellous news!”

@dicreamio: "Gives us a bit of a cutting edge in midfield, he’s solid breaks up opposition attacks and can pick a pass out to put us on the front foot."

@DjGabyG: “Delighted that I can keep singing the best song that any player in our history has had!”

@boston_rex: “It's what every Hatter fan desperately wanted to happen but feared it never would.

Marvelous Nakamba slots home his penalty against Coventry at Wembley - pic: Liam Smith

"So hats off to the Luton and Villa negotiators for making it work. Up the Hatters!”

@PhilipW15449921: “Absolutely crucial that we got him back because he's a top class player!”

@Leon161: “Excellent signing, just need to sign a GK and RB and we are nearly there.

“Maybe a new striker required also.

@Kyle11G: “Fantastic to get him on a permanent!

"What he done for us when he come in was phenomenal!”

@Johnhog71438483: “He has the potential along with a few others to become a club legend.”

@kjbsparks: “Massive part of our jigsaw.”

@DynamoKevCOYH: “Great news - his parents knew a thing or two when they named him!”

@BedfordHatter: “Brilliant.”

@adam_dilley4: “Elated.”

@mikedoney: “Alan Mc was an excellent bonding midfielder but MN was a different gravy from Xmas when he came he was exactly why was needed to allow the defence midfield and attack all do their jobs.

"Superb player.”

@Richbow79: “He was the missing piece to take us up and now might be the one that keeps us up.”

@MikeJFanning: “He defines the way we play. Simple as that.

"With him playing it gives us a freedom to push forward more than we ever could without him.

"He is a game changer for us. Last season proved that.”

@PeterTheArtist: “Strength in depth, I like it.”

@crapbearddad: “Incredible. Players that do the job he does are hard to come by and had we not signed him.

"I’d struggle to think of another player who could replace him.

“The best and most important signing we will make in this window.”

@MISTERPDW: “It's invaluable. He was the last piece of the promotion jigsaw.

“PL experience, he is a virtually a brick wall in front of the defence.

“More importantly RE would have been lonely driving down to training without his lift buddy.”

@BedfordHatter: “Thinking last night about the conference years and all the trips away. Here we are now buying players for a few million £

What a privilege it is to be part of THE Greatest football story of all time!

On the Luton News Facebook page, Tinashe Kayitano said: “Duracell Battery Nakamba, Luton Loves You. Welcome And Wish You The Best.”

Vengai Mupanedengu: “We are now fully behind Luton Town in Zimbabwe.”

Darren Tandy: “Part of the Luton Town family now.”

Peter Scally: “Best of luck Marvelous. Never let the Villa down and very underrated.

"One of football’s good guys.”

