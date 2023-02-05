HATTERS CHATTER: Town fans react to Luton's January transfer window business

The transfer window closed a few days ago for another January, with Luton signing four players in Marvelous Nakamba, Cody Drameh, Jack Walton and Joe Taylor, while seeing four move on, Harry Cornick, Cameron Jerome, James Bree and Ed McJannet.

Also leaving, although on loan, were Matt Macey, Harry Isted and Glen Rea, as asked for their reactions to the Hatters’ business over the month, on social media, Dan Ashby wrote: “Pleased for Bree he deserved the move.

"Not happy with the amount we got for him.

Cody Drameh was one of four signings made by Luton during the transfer window

"It’s made us look very weak in the transfer market.

"We should of got more or risked him leaving for nothing in the summer.

“Drameh look likes a very attacking WB however I am worried we will miss Bree set piece delivery.”

Meanwhile, on the Luton News Twitter account, @mikedoney said: “Have thought about the Left CB. Naismith was tried there not where he played before.

"Maybe a better option than AM or DP is not there and as such why just get anyone.

"We have a lot of clean sheets so far maybe AM can playing left sider, who knows?

"So I am ok with it.”

@chrismitch99: “Absolutely not. Jerome is a massive loss on and off the pitch and whilst Taylor has potential, he’s a long way off the first team.

"Nakamba a great addition but failure to bring in a left sided centre half may be the telling factor come May.”

@kevlennon1: “In goal, defensively & midfield most definitely.

"In attack far from it & have to hope we don’t see a repeat of a key injury like we saw to Adebayo last season which questionably cost us promotion when we didn’t have the back-up goal scoring options to replace him.”

@andyc_128: “Not really, but it’s far from the disaster that some seem to be suggesting.

"Only genuine first choice player to go is Bree and it looks like that’s been covered.”

@cclarke100: “No way have we come out stronger.

"To add no defenders at all is criminal, and with the news Potts is injured again makes it worse.

"They just won’t spend any money will they.”

@richiejg: “Sum of Cornick & Jerome league goals is 2 this year so don't think we'll miss them in terms of goal scoring.

"Would have liked a proven championship striker but Pepple, Muskwe & Taylor, good enough for bench.

"Attacking mid can cover too, Berry/Fred/Thorpe, also youth team.”

@Lodgie68: “Ideally needed a CB but with Bell able to cover LCB, we should be ok.”

@LTFCsmithy: “As everyone has said and can see, crying out for a CB. LCB ideally.

"We've replaced with quality loans - but loans are just that.

"I'm sure everything is in hand for summer, just a change from what we are used to!”

@SandieSparkles: “Swapping Jerome and Cornick for Muskwe and Woodrow does not put us in a better position. Disappointing.”

@tomstockley65: “Not sure if we are weaker, but see it as a massive opportunity for the youngsters to step up and proof there worth.

"Only concern we did not bring in a centre back.”

@ltfc_xw10: “I’m really surprised we haven’t signed a CB, but I’m still happy./”

@Koukkoullis1: “Some great players out, anticipating sagacious election of the “in” players, with a certain degree of confidence.”

@taseclemence: “Give muskwe the much needed game time he deserve you will enjoy good football from him.”

@stephenrperry59: “First 11 stronger, squad weaker imo.”

@mam_mdh: “Looking forward to Lansbury coming back but need this Joe Taylor to be decent if called upon.”

@R_JLife: “No, devastated to lose Harry.

"I always felt he made things happen - whether tactically from the bench, to unleash pace vs tiring legs, or as a classy strike partner from the start.

"He was the name I most looked out for on the teamsheet and losing him hurts the fabric of the club.”

@PhillOliver1: “Let’s just hope we score a lot of goals.”

@StephenJoyce33: “Still no 3rd CB.”

@CAMBSHATTER: “Yes, good transfer window.”

@celebfootstick: “It will depend on injuries imo.”

@sman3d: “Surprised that a Centre back hasn’t been secured, had a year now given Naismith didn’t extend last season.

"Having 3 strikers cost us massively last season so we’ll need luck with injuries.

“Nakamba clearly the stand out match fitness permitting.”

@ltfckimbo: “Liking the players we've brought in, but we're weakened in terms of striker options and still haven't covered the gap at cb that we've had since Naismith left.”

@GPeapell: “We are where we are.

"We were never going to spend millions like the allotment dwellers down the road.

"Whilst we are still at the Kenny this how it is.

"Some of the fans need to give their head a wobble.”

@LoveMyTeam88: “Time will tell.”

@3dw1n__: “Can’t help but feel that we are an injury away from being too light.

"If any one of Morris, Eli, Burke, or Locks gets injured we are a significantly worsened team.

"Hoped that given last years play off loss we’d get the depth in.”

@Stephen93447782: “Jan window is like a clearance sale.

"We need to stay in the playoffs.

"Getting automatic is unlikely, at the very least.

"Doing OK!! Up to fourth now.

"See where we are when season ends.

"In truth, we are treading water waiting for the new ground.”

@NewportHatter: “Squad is weaker, first 11 probably no change.”

@atstimson: “Done with no centre back? Yikes, that's seriously rough.

"It's a desperate need when you're running out Potts and Bell at LCB.”

@eartheart6L: “Definitely no, way to much pressure on Morris and Adebayo, a couple of knocks and we are screwed and that will happen.

"Disaster to lose Cornick and Jerome with no decent replacement and only loans of Cody and Marvellous.

"Bree also a loss.”

@Hatter2398: “So much unrealistic negativity from some fans in the comments here considering we are 4th in the championship!

"Get a grip. #COYH.”

Meanwhile, writing on the Luton News Facebook page, Patrick Morgan said: “I would like to have kept mcjannet.”

Ron Goddard: “We have never replaced Naismith - time will tell regarding the loss of others.

Ian Rabjohn: “I think a lot of fans don’t see Bell or Potts as 1st choice LCB, and losing 2 experienced strikers feels a risk, so we are probably light in these 2 positions

Paul Stillwell: “Recalled Thorpe and Pepple too. I think we are stronger.

“Drameh is going to be better than Bree I reckon.”

Darren Perry: “Are Luton in better position now?

"Don't know yet too soon to comment on those that have come in.

"But unlike some who are quick to being judgemental, I'll continue doing my job of selling protective coatings, and leave Town management and 2020 to make the right decisions as I for one trust in them!

Ray Cottrell: “I can't see we are any worse off, time will tell.”

Gary Reid: “Only seen the new lad from Leeds looks good, got potential, whether we can sign him permanently another matter.

"The rest time will tell, can't help thinking we was bullied in the transfer market outgoings.

"Sums received very poor return especially compared to amounts but maybe lessons learnt on contracts, especially when we survive on bringing talent thru to the bigger clubs.

"Hopefully now they can all gel and concentrate on the hand in matter play-offs and maybe just maybe.”