Hatters chief: Adebayo is reaping the rewards after upping his work-rate to new levels

Town striker Elijah Adebayo has scored three goals in his last three games

​Luton chief Rob Edwards revealed how upping his work to an even higher level in training is paying off for in-form striker Elijah Adebayo.

​The forward had struggled in the first half of the campaign, scoring just three goals, both coming in two matches, as he failed to replicate the kind of performance levels that saw him notch 17 times in all competitions last term.

He was given a real vote of confidence from the new manager though, beginning his first game at Middlesbrough and then started five of the next seven matches, only missing the 3-0 win at QPR with a slight injury, and coming on at half time for the FA Cup third round clash at home to Wigan Athletic.

Off the mark for Edwards with a thumping header in the 3-2 defeat to WBA recently, Adebayo then scored the stoppage time winner to settle the third round replay against the Latics on Tuesday night.

Buoyed by that, he looked back to somewhere near his best when Luton made the return trip to the DW Stadium on Saturday.

One first half burst that left experienced centre half Steven Caulker for dead demonstrated just that, while he made it three goals in three games early in the second period when applying a clinical first time finish to Harry Cornick’s pass for a sixth of the season.

Asked about his display, Edwards said: “He’s hitting some form, but it’s the other stuff that’s pleasing me even more.

"He’s earning the right to do it, as he’s working so hard.

"He’s always worked hard, but he has upped it and he has got to keep that level now as he’s been really impressive, not just the goals, but his all-round game.

"He’s so much more effective for us when he’s at it like that, he’s been brilliant the last three games.”

Team-mate Gabe Osho certainly wasn't surprised to see Adebayo back on top form once more, adding: "He has, at a really good time as well.

"If we can keep them firing, Carlton (Morris) firing, Cam (Jerome) as well, Cauley (Woodrow) also, we’ll have a really good chance for the second half of the season.

“We have to defend against them every day in training, so we know how hard they work, literally every single one of them.”

