Hatters chief admits it's 'touch and go' whether Zimbabwean international will play again this season

Luton boss Rob Edwards has admitted it’s ‘touch and go’ whether midfielder Marvelous Nakamba will play again for the Hatters this season.

The 30-year-old, who featured 14 times in all competitions at the start of the campaign, has been out ever since the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester City on December 10, suffering a serious knee injury in training which required an operation. Posting on social media this week, the Zimbabwe international attached a video of him going through some very light training exercises at the Brache, with the message: “The comeback is always stronger than the setback. See you soon.”

With Luton facing 13 crucial Premier League matches this term, the last being in under three months, on May 19 against Fulham at Kenilworth Road, then on whether Nakamba might play a part in any of them, Edwards said: “He’s still in the very early stages of it (recovery) at the moment, so whether we get him back before the end of the season it’s still very touch and go on that one.