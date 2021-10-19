Hatters chief could make changes for Derby trip after declaring Town finally have '100 per cent availability'

Town striker Elijah Adebayo

Luton boss Nathan Jones will be able to freshen up his team for tonight’s trip to Derby County if he feels the need after declaring he finally has a fully fit squad to choose from.

The Hatters boss hasn’t had the luxury of being able to rotate his players in recent weeks after having up to nine out at one stage, going as far to admit he was ‘fearful’ about training due to the amount who were going down with various injuries.

However, that is thankfully now over and ahead of Town’s second game in a three match week, the manager confirmed the side who beat Millwall 2-0 on Saturday won’t start all three fixtures.

Jones said: “We literally have 100 per cent full availability, so I’ll be able to make changes, I’ll be able to freshen things up, whatever I want.

"That’s going to be important this week, it really is, because the same 11 won’t play all three, they can’t do it and to do what we have to do.

"So whether that’s personnel or formation, then we will freshen things up.”

Although Luton made four substitutions at the weekend due to new concussion rules, Jones confirmed there were no issues with any of his players, saying: “Murray Wallace we were told was a concussion injury, so that gave us an extra sub, so we were happy with that.”

Jones could look to alter his frontmen at Pride Park or against Hull City on Saturday as despite both bring in fine form, Harry Cornick scoring four in his last three games, with Elijah Adebayo on four in five, he doesn’t expect them to be able to maintain the levels expected of them.

The boss is confident he has the strength in depth to cope though, adding: "We’ve got six, seven frontmen that we need to rotate at times because Elijah and Harry can’t do 10k, 1,500, 1,800 metres high intensity running and continue to do that.

"So you need to rotate, you need to do that, you need that impetus and then we bring on Cameron (Jerome), bring on (Admiral) Muskwe, we’ve got Fred (Onyedinma) to bring on, we’ve got Carlos (Mendes Gomes), we've got Danny Hylton to come back in and they’ll all play a part.

"We need to keep those levels if we want to continue evolving from the side that when I first came back, we were very pragmatic, kept clean sheets, got points, kept us up, we evolved slightly last year, now we’re evolving again and I’m very pleased with at the minute, the position we’re in.

“We hope we’ve got five or six that all love running, pressing, working hard and that’s brilliant, plus Fred and Carlos who play slightly wider, but with that energy, pace and power and it’s a deliberate recruitment policy we’ve used this summer.