Hatters chief could well cast his eyes over the loan market to bolster Town squad

Town boss might look to borrow in transfer market

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield confirmed he is in favour of casting his eye over the loan market if he feels Town can borrow a player that can help them escape relegation to League One during the final four months of the season.

In recent years, Town haven’t been afraid of a short term option, as when winning promotion to the Premier League they signed Marvelous Nakamba from Aston Villa, a deal that eventually became permanent the following summer, for the final few months with Cody Drameh arriving from Leeds United too. Before that, Cameron Carter-Vickers was one of the stand-out auditions in January, joining from Tottenham Hotspur, as he went on to play an integral role in the club staying in the Championship under Nathan Jones.

With plenty of other second tier outfits going down the route of getting some in some additions from Premier League clubs, on whether he might follow suit, Bloomfield said: “Absolutely. I think if we can as a football club, to buy our own assets is absolutely what we want to do as a business, but at other times I believe that loans can complement as well. So if there’s a good one to go and do that helps us for the short term, or we can go and build into a longer team deal then we’ll absolutely do it.

Town chief Matt Bloomfield - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Having been in situ at Kenilworth Road for the last 10 days, Bloomfield’s first job was to assess the squad he had in place and work out just what areas needed strengthening. Asked if those opinions had changed following a goalless draw and disappointing 3-2 defeat at Oxford United in midweek, he added: “No, I think its been fairly consistent with what we saw when we came in.

"Working with the players, once you get really close up to the boys, you can see and some people go on and thrive and other people who have maybe been playing before haven't played as much, that’s the way the game goes with a change of management. But I think it’s been fairly consistent with what I saw before I came in, seeing it with my own eyes has been good and it really kind of confirms where we need to go.”