Hatters chief doesn't like that losing feeling

Town boss Graeme Jones wasn’t happy to experience that losing feeling during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat at QPR.

The Hatters found themselves trailing by three goals with just 28 minutes gone, Ebere Eze and Nahki Wells (2) on target.

Harry Cornick and James Collins ignited hopes of a fightback, but try as they might Town couldn’t find a late equaliser to leave the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium empty-handed.

Jones said: “It’s difficult as we lost the game.

“There’s no getting away from it, we lost the game, so today we’re losers, and that feeling I don’t like.

“There’s a way to lose, I didn’t like how we lost the first 30 minutes, so we need to improve and I can assure you we will.”

After a first half in which the Hatters were second best, on what he told the players during the interval, Jones said: “I deal with all half times, it’s in the privacy of that room.

“We made one or two tactical changes, I let one or two know I was disappointed with what I saw in the first half, that’s the role as a manager, it’s nothing complicated.

“I think the key for me was the reaction of the boys.

“The reaction of the boys was just exceptional, but we can’t be naive, we can’t come to Championship clubs and start a game that way, that’s the learning curve.”

Although Luton were much improved once Rangers had gone into an ultimately insurmountable lead, Jones knows they can’t keep performing for parts of the game if they want to be a success in the Championship this term.

He added: “Sixty minutes doesn’t win you a game, it needs to be 90 minutes.

“So I’ll reflect, watch the game in detail, we’ll discuss it on Monday with the whole group.

“We’ve got to face it, we’ve got to face the 30 minutes and then I’m sure there’ll be positives and pats on the back and praise.

“We won the second half 1-0, so we got a clean sheet second half.

"We put a lot of things right, but we have to know where we went wrong, and have to know how to put it right in order for it not to happen again.”