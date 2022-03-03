Hatters chief eager to correct 'misunderstanding' with Chelsea boss Tuchel following FA Cup exit

Hatters boss Nathan Jones was eager to clear up the ‘misunderstanding’ between himself and Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel following last night’s FA Cup clash at Kenilworth Road.

With the Blues going through 3-2 after late second half goals from Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku, once the full time whistle was blown, Jones went over to the visiting dug-out, as is standard procedure, shaking hands with a member of the German's backroom staff.

Unable to find Tuchel, the Luton manager returned to his own players, with the former Borussia Dortmund and PSG coach, seemingly annoyed by what he felt were 'mind games' from his opposite number, then appearing unwilling to accept Jones' congratulations when he had finally been located moments later.

However, following the pre-match press duties, the pair had a chat by the touchline and were able to clear the air, as when asked what had gone on, Jones said: “It was a bit of a misunderstanding beforehand as I couldn’t see him.

"They all had snoods up to here and I couldn’t see who was who, so I went up and shook his hand and that was all.

"He said 'we expected you to have a little chat with us and stuff,' which I knew, as one of my best mates is their set-plays coach, Anthony Barry, and he said that.

"It was just a misunderstanding, so I just corrected the misunderstanding.

Nathan Jones and Thomas Tuchel exchange words following last night's FA Cup clash

"I’d love to sit down and have a chat with him as much as you can, he thought it might be a bit more mind games, so I was just explaining that.

"I know they’re good guys as I know Anthony Barry really well, it was just a misunderstanding that we’ve corrected now."